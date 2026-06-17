Alexandre Family Farm Releases Third-Party Study Showing Nutritional Advantages of Its A2/A2 Regenerative Milk

Results show farm's 100% grass-fed milk delivers a roughly 1:1 omega-6 to omega-3 ratio

CRESCENT CITY, Calif., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandre Family Farm, the first U.S. dairy certified in regenerative organic practices, today announced the results of a nutrition study demonstrating that its 100% grass-fed and organic A2/A2 milks consistently deliver stronger nutritional advantages compared to leading retail dairy brands.

The testing showed AFF's 100% Grass-Fed Whole Milk delivers a roughly 1:1 omega-6 to omega-3 ratio, leading the class of all tested retail grass-fed products. The study, conducted by Edacious, an independent provider of verified food quality testing, also showed the products are effectively free of commonly found heavy metals.

Through monthly sampling over a year, Edacious analyzed 60+ nutrient markers, including conjugated linoleic acid, protein quality, and key micronutrients. The data suggest connections between Alexandre Family Farm's regenerative practices, year-round green grasses, and nutritional outcomes.

"Healthy soil creates healthy food — and now we have the data to prove it," said Stephanie Alexandre, co-owner of Alexandre Family Farm. "Our focus on regenerative organic farming doesn't just restore the land. It produces milk with higher levels of the nutrients that matter most for human health. Partnering with Edacious allowed us to verify that scientifically and share that proof directly with our customers."

Conventional dairy omega-6 to omega-3 ratios typically ranging from 5:1 to 6:1. The results for Alexandre's 100% grass-fed milk aligns with nutritional guidelines recommending ratios between 1:1 and 4:1, compared to typical American consumption patterns of 10:1 to 20:1.

The tests also showed that AFF products are effectively free of lead, arsenic, and cadmium, while matching the lowest mercury levels seen in top-tier retail competitors. In all cases, Alexandre test results for heavy metals were far below allowable limits.

"By building soil health, increasing biodiversity, and rotating livestock through perennial pastures, we create a nutrient-rich environment that produces nutrient-rich milk without heavy metals," said Blake Alexandre, co-owner of Alexandre Family Farm. "When cows graze the way nature intended, and when soil is respected and regenerated, the result is dairy nourishes people in profound ways."

All tested AFF milk samples contained more protein per serving than the average of retail samples in a database maintained by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Protein is essential for muscle development, cellular repair, enzyme production, and hormone function.

Vanessa Nunes, the farm's dairy manager and Blake and Stephanie's daughter, said "Alexandre Family Farm adds extra cream to its products to increase nutritional density. Cream contains the nutritional goodness of the forage grown in the soil."

Testing results confirmed that Alexandre Family Farm organic 100% grassfed milk, Ecodairy 4% milk and cream top 6% milk provide:

Rich sources, 20% or more of Daily Value (DV) in: Calcium — critical for bone health, nerve function, and muscle contraction Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) — supports energy metabolism and cellular protection Phosphorus — necessary for DNA synthesis, growth, and maintenance

Good sources (10% or more of DV) in: Vitamin A — essential for vision, immunity, and cell development Zinc — supports immunity, wound healing, and DNA function



AFF continues to work with Edacious to expand nutritional analysis across their product portfolio and communicate these findings to consumers through educational content and enhanced packaging.

"Alexandre Family Farm set a high bar for what verified nutrition looks like in dairy," said Eric J. Smith, Founder and CEO of Edacious. "They have a full year of monthly testing across five farms, results that lead the category, and the confidence to publish it all."

View AFF's verified nutritional data: eat.edacious.com/brand/alexandre-family-farm

ABOUT ALEXANDRE FAMILY FARM

Alexandre Family Farm is a sixth-generation family dairy and is certified regenerative by Land to Market. Based in Crescent City, California, Alexandre Family Farm is a national leader in regenerative agriculture and 100% grass-fed dairy nutrition. The Alexandre family's mission is to produce clean, nutrient-dense foods that support healthy people, healthy animals, and healthy soil. Alexandre Family Farm products are available nationwide in natural, specialty, and conventional retailers.

ABOUT EDACIOUS

Edacious is the leading platform for verified nutrition data and food intelligence. By uniting accredited lab testing with advanced interpretation, Edacious helps producers, brands, and researchers understand nutritional quality and communicate it responsibly. The company is transforming how the world measures, verifies, and communicates food quality.

SOURCE Alexandre Family Farm