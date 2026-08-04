Algenesis Jumps from Silver to Gold in EcoVadis Rating, Landing in the Top 5% Worldwide

The San Diego materials science company scored 82 out of 100 this year, up 10 points from 2025, putting it in the 96th percentile of companies EcoVadis rates.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Algenesis Corporation, the company behind the Soleic® biodegradable polyurethane platform, has earned a Gold Medal from EcoVadis, one of the most widely used sustainability ratings in global supply chains. The medal puts Algenesis in the top 5% of companies assessed worldwide — a real leap from the Silver it earned just a year ago.

BLUEVIEW® footwear made with Algenesis's plant-based, biodegradable Soleic® material. Nick Sandland, Chief Business Officer of Algenesis, holds a phone case made with the company's plant-based, biodegradable Soleic® material.

For a small team that set out to solve one of the biggest problems in materials science, it's a meaningful milestone. EcoVadis scores companies on a 0-to-100 scale and awards medals by percentile, not a fixed number. Algenesis's 82 put it in the 96th percentile of the companies EcoVadis assessed over the past year — a 10-point climb from 2025. EcoVadis has now rated more than 175,000 companies across 180-plus countries.

The rating looks at four areas: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Algenesis scored highest in Ethics (94) and Environment (89) — fitting for a company whose whole reason for being is to take microplastics out of the world.

"Going from Silver to Gold in a single year tells you this isn't a marketing exercise — it's how we run the business," said Nick Sandland, Chief Business Officer at Algenesis. "Our whole reason for existing is to take microplastics out of the world. An independent, verified rating in the top 5% globally shows our partners we hold ourselves to that same standard inside our own walls, not just in the materials we sell."

As global brands tighten their supply-chain and ESG requirements, a verified EcoVadis Gold Medal gives Algenesis's footwear, apparel, consumer goods, and industrial partners independent confirmation that they're working with a supplier held to a rigorous, internationally recognized sustainability standard.

The Gold Medal caps a strong run for Algenesis, alongside the 2026 ACS Green Chemistry Challenge Award, ISO 14001:2015 environmental management certification, and USDA BioPreferred® certification across the Soleic® line.

Algenesis's full EcoVadis rating is available on its EcoVadis Recognition Page at https://recognition.ecovadis.com/QfBbygoGzEOAT7eqtTpZwA. Learn more at www.algenesislabs.com.

About Algenesis

Algenesis Corporation is a materials science company pioneering bio-based, fully biodegradable polyurethanes that leave no harmful microplastics behind. Built on more than 17 peer-reviewed studies and spun out of the University of California San Diego, the company's patented Soleic® technology delivers high-performance materials for footwear, apparel, and industrial applications — with 50–65% lower greenhouse gas emissions than petroleum-based alternatives and USDA BioPreferred certification. Algenesis is on a mission to help the world recover from the microplastics crisis. For a World Without Microplastics.

Press Contact:

Sandra Watts, Director of Marketing

Algenesis Corporation

[email protected] | www.algenesislabs.com

SOURCE Algenesis Corporations