ALHC INVESTOR ALERT: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Investors Urged to Contact Hagens Berman; Investigation Opened Following Disappointing Second-Quarter Results and Whistleblower Allegations

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP urges Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) investors who suffered substantial losses submit their losses now. The investor rights firm has expanded its ongoing investigation into Alignment Healthcare following a sharp stock pullback driven by disappointing second-quarter 2026 financial guidance and concerning whistleblower allegations regarding the company's financial practices.

Key ALHC Investigation Details:

Core Issues : Hagens Berman is investigating potential securities law violations, focusing on whether Alignment Healthcare and certain executives misled investors regarding its near-term profitability, expense management, and financial reporting—heightened by recent whistleblower disclosures.

: Hagens Berman is investigating potential securities law violations, focusing on whether Alignment Healthcare and certain executives misled investors regarding its near-term profitability, expense management, and financial reporting—heightened by recent whistleblower disclosures. Investor Action: Contact Hagens Berman immediately to discuss your legal rights, recovery options, or to assist with the ongoing investigation. Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor- fraud /alhc Email: [email protected] Call: 844-916-0895

Contact Hagens Berman immediately to discuss your legal rights, recovery options, or to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Disappointing Second-Quarter Results and Shift in Profitability

Investor sentiment took a severe hit following the company's second-quarter 2026 financial report and earnings call on July 30. Management revealed plans to aggressively reinvest recent outperformance into clinical infrastructure and market expansion for 2027 and 2028.

While full-year revenue guidance was adjusted, the reinvestment strategy resulted in a significant downward shift in near-term expectations. Management disclosed that only about 30% of the full year's adjusted EBITDA is expected in the second half of the year—a notable drop from 40% in the prior year—triggering a sharp sell-off in ALHC shares as the market digested the impact on near-term earnings.

Whistleblower Allegations

In addition to the operational and earnings headwinds, Hagens Berman's active investigation centers on a recent whistleblower complaint raising serious questions regarding Alignment Healthcare's financial reporting, expense recognition, and internal controls.

The whistleblower, who was employed by Alignment from 2019 to 2025 and most recently served as the company's chief transformation officer, alleges that Alignment misclassified operating expenses as capital expenditures. These actions purportedly boosted the company's adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) for 2024 and 2025, thereby artificially inflating key performance metrics tied to both the company's stock price and executive compensation.

Alignment Healthcare's stock has experienced a sharp decline, trading down nearly 45% over the past month.

"We are investigating whether the company misled the market regarding its true financial trajectory and internal health," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

What Affected ALHC Investors Can Do

If you purchased or acquired Alignment Healthcare securities and suffered significant financial losses, submit your information to Hagens Berman.

To learn more about your legal options, visit www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/alhc, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895, or email [email protected].

If you'd like more information and answers to other frequently asked questions about the firm's Alignment investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Alignment should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP