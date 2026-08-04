Alif Semiconductor Licenses Arm Keil MDK to Accelerate Edge AI Development on Ensemble and Balletto Devices

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alif Semiconductor today announced that Alif has licensed Arm® Keil® MDK to provide Alif's customers with professional software development tools for the Alif Ensemble® and Balletto® families of Arm-based microcontrollers and fusion processors.

The agreement gives Alif's customers access to the Keil MDK toolchain for embedded software development, debug, and optimization. Keil MDK provides an Arm-native development workflow for creating production software for IoT, machine learning, and embedded edge AI applications.

Alif's Ensemble and Balletto families are designed for low-power edge AI and machine-learning workloads in battery-operated IoT devices. The family spans the B1, E1C, E1, E3, E4, E5, E6, E7, and E8 series, combining Arm-based 32-bit microcontrollers and fusion processors with integrated AI acceleration based on Arm Ethos™-U55 and Arm Ethos-U85 neural processing units.

Support for Alif devices is available through the Arm Keil portal, including the Alif Semiconductor Device Family Pack, board support, middleware components, RTOS support, graphics libraries, and related CMSIS packs. This enables developers to start projects quickly, configure target hardware, integrate runtime software, and build optimized applications for Ensemble devices using Ethos-U NPU acceleration.

The collaboration also supports broader software standardization for embedded AI development. By aligning device support, CMSIS software packs, Keil MDK workflows, and Arm Ethos-U acceleration, Alif and Arm are helping customers reduce fragmentation and improve software reuse across Ensemble-based projects and deployment environments.

As part of this effort, Alif and Arm are collaborating around the Synchronous Data Stream (SDS) Framework, which streamlines the development of DSP algorithms, ML models, and edge AI applications that process periodic data streams, including sensor, audio, and video inputs. SDS enables developers to record and replay data streams on physical target hardware or with FVP simulation models, supporting algorithm validation, regression testing, and reproducible development workflows.

The companies also intend to collaborate with the broader MLOps ecosystem on the standardized integration of MLOps systems with embedded and edge AI development workflows. SDS data streams can provide inputs for ML training, testing, optimization, classification, and performance tuning, while simulation support enables automated regression testing in desktop, cloud, CI, and MLOps pipelines. This helps connect model development and lifecycle management with deployment on Alif Ensemble devices using Keil MDK and Arm Ethos-U acceleration.

"Licensing Arm Keil MDK enables us to provide Alif customers with a proven development environment for building advanced edge AI products on our devices," said Mark Rootz, VP Global Marketing at Alif Semiconductor. "Keil MDK gives embedded developers an Arm-native workflow for creating, debugging, and optimizing production-grade applications that take full advantage of Arm Ethos-U55 and Ethos-U85 acceleration."

"As the intelligent edge continues to evolve, developers need to build applications that deliver real-time performance while meeting the power constraints of embedded systems," said Lionel Belnet, senior director of edge computing, Edge AI, Arm. "Alif's Ensemble family is a strong example of how Arm-based microcontrollers are expanding what's possible at the edge and through this latest collaboration, we're simplifying software development to help developers bring efficient, scalable edge AI applications to market faster."

About SDS-Framework

SDS-Framework, the Synchronous Data Stream Framework, streamlines the development of DSP algorithms, ML models, and edge AI applications that process periodic data streams, typically fixed-size data blocks captured at regular time intervals. It also supports variable-sized data blocks and irregular timing required by sensor-fusion applications.

SDS enables real-time capture and playback of sensor, audio, video, and algorithm-output data streams on target hardware, and supports simulation using FVP simulation models. Captured data streams can be used for validation, DSP tools, ML training, testing, optimization, offline model validation, regression testing, visualization, data conversion, and standardized integration with MLOps systems.

About Alif Ensemble

Alif Ensemble & Balletto are scalable families of Arm-based 32-bit microcontrollers and fusion processors for edge AI, machine learning, and battery-operated IoT applications. The family includes the B1, E1C E1, E3, E4, E5, E6, E7, and E8 series and integrates AI acceleration using Arm Ethos-U55 and Arm Ethos-U85 technology for power-efficient embedded intelligence.

Availability

Visit https://alifsemi.com/keil-studio/ to request a free Arm Keil MDK license for Alif Semiconductor devices today.

SOURCE Alif Semiconductor