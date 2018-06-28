AUSTIN, Texas, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alimentari 28 is proud to announce the opening of his new spot Pasta House.

Additional to the unique service and customer care already operated by the successful GM mister Bernardo Nolfo (in the famous Alimentari 28), Alimentari Pasta House will provide high-quality house-made pasta served in a comfortable and leisurely ambience, plus other "stuzzichini " that you'll only be able to find in this hidden Austin's gem.

Alimentari Pasta House

Bernardo Nolfo, General Manager and co-owner of Numero 28 group Texas division, says: "We are very excited to bring a new level of dining experience to our guest by combining authentic, fresh handmade pasta culinary excellence and our solid approach to customer service, supported by an experienced team and an exquisite downtown Austin setting. We are committed to providing guests with an array of brand new dining experiences."

Opening times:

Monday-Saturday

Dinner 17:00-22:00

Sunday closed

For media inquiries, please contact:

giovanbattista@cimmino.co.uk

Public Relations Manager

Restaurant Manager

Bernardo Nolfo

bnolfo@gmail.com

