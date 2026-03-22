ALIT DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Alight (ALIT) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on May 15, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose the true state of Alight's growth potential and financial stability; notably, that the Company was not truly equipped to execute on its claimed potential and could not maintain its promised dividend as a result. Rather, Alight would require significantly higher compensation and incentive expenses to achieve the projections put forth by management. Throughout the class period, Defendants announced disappointing results, reduced projections, and multiple goodwill impairments all while remaining confident in their ability to execute, drive growth, and continue to provide a dividend to their shareholders.

On February 19, 2026, Alight reported a Q4 earnings miss, disclosed customer renewal rates significantly below its previously provided targets, and projected further revenue declines into early 2026. The Company also eliminated its quarterly dividend, declined to provide full-year guidance, and recorded a substantial, multibillion dollar goodwill impairment that reduced the value of its balance sheet.

On this news, Alight's stock price fell $0.50 per share, or 38.17%, to close at $0.81 per share on February 19, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Alight's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Alight class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/ALIT or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, on X, or on Facebook.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP