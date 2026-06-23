"All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" Explores the Human Element of Risk with the Independent Insurance Agents of Wisconsin

When Disaster Strikes, Can Code Replace Commitment?

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As digital marketplaces obscure the personal value of risk management, a new educational documentary project highlights how independent advisors protect families and businesses when disaster strikes.

Independent Insurance Agents of Wisconsin

The upcoming Public Television broadcast features the Independent Insurance Agents of Wisconsin as they open their doors to production crews. Cameras will capture local advisors at work in Madison and across regional communities, tracking everyday client interactions. Rather than focusing on online transactional speed, the segment profiles these professionals as local fixtures who understand regional vulnerabilities. By focusing on real customer experiences, including catastrophic property losses and major life transitions, the project details the steady guidance families rely on long before a crisis occurs and throughout the entire recovery process.

While contemporary offices utilize advanced software to handle routine paperwork and process data, automated tools lack the capacity for genuine human judgment. Local advocates frequently find themselves working to clarify public misconceptions in a marketplace where quick online quotes overshadow the necessity of tailored coverage. Navigating these modern economic shifts requires deep professional training and active civic involvement. Beyond office walls, these advisors work with legislators and regulatory bodies to address premium pressures, pushing for structural stability so local business owners and families don't lose everything they have worked to build.

"When disaster strikes, a claim is denied, or a business faces an unexpected challenge, consumers quickly discover that insurance is more than a policy, it is a promise. Independent insurance agents are the professionals who help ensure that promise is fulfilled. By combining local knowledge, access to multiple insurance carriers, personalized advice, and unwavering advocacy, independent agents help individuals, families, and businesses make informed decisions before a loss occurs and stand beside them when it does. As technology transforms the insurance marketplace, this project highlights why human expertise, trusted relationships, and personalized guidance remain essential, and why independent agents continue to be the preferred choice for protecting the American Dream." – Matt Banasynski, CEO, IIAW

Unpredictable weather patterns and climbing reconstruction costs mean that standard, off-the-shelf policies often leave policyholders severely underinsured. Relying entirely on an automated platform can create a false sense of security, leaving families to discover critical gaps in their coverage only after a major loss has taken place. Independent agents address this vulnerability by working through diverse carrier networks, providing consumers with options and flexibility during difficult market cycles. High-stakes financial planning requires a human advocate; without one, consumers face significant financial exposure during the complex claims process.

Public Television viewers will see how continuous professional education equips agents to counter industry misconceptions and safeguard local economies. This educational initiative shifts the conversation away from algorithmic calculations to focus on trusted partnerships and community stability. By blending operational tools with deep regional insight, independent advisors ensure that families can confidently protect their livelihoods, proving that lasting security depends on personal relationships and local accountability rather than digital code. This project will also include active production participation from Marshfield Insurance Agency and Ansay & Associates to capture authentic advisor and client interactions.

About "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia": "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" is an award-winning short-form documentary series that airs on Public Television stations across the United States. Masterfully hosted by the acclaimed actor, the program fulfills an educational mission by exploring the most impactful trends, innovations, and solutions shaping modern society. Through high-quality production standards and insightful, objective storytelling, the series provides Public Television viewers with an authoritative look at the concepts and organizations driving progress across the global landscape. To explore more about the program and its educational initiatives, please visit allaccessptv.com.

About Independent Insurance Agents of Wisconsin: For over 125 years, the Independent Insurance Agents of Wisconsin has dedicated its efforts to supporting, strengthening, and modernizing the independent agency system. Representing a vast network of local professionals, the association delivers premier professional education, advanced operational support, and active public policy advocacy to ensure insurance remains affordable, attainable, and transparent. By championing a modern hybrid model that pairs cutting-edge technology with human judgment and claims advocacy, Independent Insurance Agents of Wisconsin helps independent agents safeguard families, businesses, and communities. For additional information or to locate a trusted independent advisor, visit www.iiaw.com.

SOURCE All Access