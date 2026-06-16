"All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" Investigates DenTech Industrial's Integrated Ecosystem for High-Tech Assembly Lines

An informative television segment details how combining multi-trade engineering with off-site modular initial assembly protects processing plants from expensive installation delays and structural risks.

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" has coordinated with DenTech Industrial to produce a new segment centered on efficient manufacturing, design and infrastructure. Camera crews documented the operational ecosystem of the manufacturer's Pennsylvania facilities, exploring how complex, multi-trade projects function under a single engineering umbrella. The segment outlines the logistical frameworks that allow individual processing plants to maintain continuous production while introducing advanced manufacturing solutions that improve safety, efficiency and sustainability. The piece is designed to inform a national Public Television audience about the realities of modern industrial asset management and the steps required to secure long-term workplace safety.

DenTech

Steve Rapp, President and CEO of DenTech Industrial, noted how modular assembly improves work for customers and employees alike. "For customers, we can streamline the project phases by managing all aspects in-house. We assemble projects in our large facility, where customers can visit to see the work in progress, performing testing, and ensure the work meets their specifications before shutting down their line for installation. We've seen this approach cut customers' downtime in half.

We're transforming what the day-to-day work looks like for people in the trades. Instead of sending our welders to work at a customer site for weeks to months at a time, they can do the bulk of the work at DenTech's facilities, reducing their time on the road. Then they can spend more time at home with their families."

The program outlines the specific evolutionary phases that have guided the modern turnkey manufacturing movement over the past several decades. Viewers will learn about the foundational logistical planning required to coordinate diverse in-house capabilities, including design, industrial ventilation, electrical work, piping, custom fabrication, automation and rigging. The narrative addresses the specific mechanics of off-site modular assembly, demonstrating how full-scale physical mockups help facilities iron out mechanical bugs prior to final site installation. The educational material emphasizes how these industrial strategies are executed across tightly regulated landscapes like the food, chemical, and pharmaceutical sectors, providing a detailed case study on safeguarding corporate capital investment.

Additionally, the segment provides an instructional look at the strict compliance pressures currently reshaping industrial working conditions. It details how manufacturing facilities must address airborne hazards by integrating custom dust collection systems, industrial ventilation, and material handling systems that conform to modern occupational health laws and environmental regulations. The piece highlights how localized air filtration planning guards employees while optimizing energy consumption throughout the facility floor. By examining these backend defense mechanisms, the narrative shows how companies can maintain strong production margins and scale their operations while prioritizing the health and longevity of their regional workforces.

About "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia":

"All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" is an educational television program that produces short-form documentaries highlighting leading organizations, corporate innovations, and social trends across the globe. These informative segments are distributed to Public Television stations nationwide, providing audiences with deep insights into modern advancements in technology, medicine, finance, agriculture, and urban planning. The program utilizes a collaborative approach to scriptwriting and filming, ensuring that each broadcast provides clear, educational value to the general viewing public. For additional information regarding the series and its broadcast schedule, please visit allaccessptv.com.

About DenTech Industrial:

DenTech Industrial is a premier, single-source provider of turnkey industrial solutions, specializing in custom fabrication, automated systems, millwright services, and industrial ventilation and air quality control. Operating out of multiple advanced facilities in Denver, Pennsylvania, the company serves a diverse array of industries including food processing, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and heavy manufacturing. DenTech Industrial focuses on minimizing customer downtime by utilizing in-house trades to design, build, pre-assemble, and test complex systems before they are deployed to the client's plant floor. Committed to workforce safety and operational excellence, the company engineers comprehensive industrial solutions that meet rigorous industry, environmental and safety standards. To learn more about their capabilities and facility services, please visit dentechindustrial.com.

SOURCE All Access