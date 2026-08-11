"All Access with Andy Garcia" to Feature Sunstone Therapies' Clinical Approach to Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Television audiences will gain a closer look at psychedelic-assisted therapy, an emerging area in mental health treatments, and how it is being implemented within structured clinical care in an upcoming segment of All Access with Andy Garcia.

Sunstone Therapies

The program features Sunstone Therapies to explore how psychedelic-assisted therapy is delivered through a structured, evidence-based care model that includes preparation, supervised sessions, and integration. The segment offers a detailed look at how this approach is being developed to support patients experiencing mental health challenges, including depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), particularly when existing treatments have not provided sufficient relief.

"Many of the patients we work with have spent years trying different forms of treatment without meaningful relief," says Manish Agrawal, M.D., CEO and cofounder of Sunstone Therapies. "What's important here is not just offering something new, but ensuring it is delivered in a way that is structured, supported, and clinically grounded so patients are not navigating that experience alone."

The segment features Sunstone Therapies' clinic within the Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Aquilino Cancer Center in Rockville, Maryland, where care is delivered within a coordinated medical environment.

The segment explores the key elements of providing appropriate support, safety, and effective therapy with psychedelic treatments, including how patients are prepared, the role of the clinical environment, and the involvement of trained therapists and medical professionals throughout the process. Rather than focusing solely on the pharmacological component, the program highlights how multiple elements of care work together to support patients over time.

Sunstone Therapies' approach draws on experience from oncology care, where complex treatments are delivered through structured protocols, coordinated care teams, and close patient support. This foundation informs how the organization approaches the delivery of psychedelic-assisted therapy, with an emphasis on clinical oversight, therapist training, and continuity of care before, during, and after treatment.

The segment also provides context on the broader challenges of integrating psychedelic-assisted therapy into existing healthcare systems, including the need for clear clinical standards, appropriate training, and pathways for responsible implementation. It emphasizes the importance of distinguishing clinical use from non-medical contexts and ensuring that any future adoption is grounded in evidence, safety, and patient-centered care.

About "All Access with Andy Garcia"

"All Access with Andy Garcia" is a Public Television program dedicated to showcasing the stories behind innovative companies and their contributions to various sectors. Hosted by the acclaimed actor Andy Garcia, the program provides insightful and engaging content designed to inform and inspire a wide audience. Learn more at: www.allaccessptv.com

About Sunstone Therapies

Sunstone Therapies is a clinical research organization pioneering the delivery of psychedelic-assisted therapy within a medical framework. Led by experienced physicians, therapists, and researchers, Sunstone conducts FDA-approved clinical trials exploring new approaches to treating trauma, depression, and end-of-life distress. Learn more at sunstonetherapies.com

SOURCE All Access