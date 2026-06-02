All American Home Mortgage Acquires Las Vegas Branch of Liberty Home Mortgage, Expands Team and Market Presence

HENDERSON, Nev., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- All American Home Mortgage, L.L.C. (AAHM), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tri-Star Management, Inc., today announced the acquisition of the Las Vegas branch of Liberty Home Mortgage, further strengthening its commitment to serving homebuyers and homeowners throughout the United States.

As part of the acquisition, Joe Page and Lynn Jabs have joined the company as Senior Mortgage Bankers. Garrett Smith, RaeAnna Anderson, and Savannah Horvath have joined as Mortgage Bankers, while Tammy Smith has joined as Senior Loan Processor.

New AAHM Team Members

"This acquisition represents another important step in our growth strategy and strengthens our ability to deliver concierge-level service to both clients and mortgage professionals," said Scott Allan, President and CEO of Tri-Star Management, Inc., AAHM's parent company. "We are excited to welcome such a talented group of professionals whose experience, integrity, and commitment to customer service align perfectly with our mission."

The newly expanded team brings decades of combined experience in mortgage lending, loan processing, real estate, and client service. Joe Page, a U.S. Navy veteran, brings extensive experience in lending, real estate, and construction. Lynn Jabs adds more than 20 years of mortgage expertise and national leadership in veteran housing advocacy. Garrett Smith contributes nearly six years of lending experience, while RaeAnna Anderson offers a client-focused perspective and dedication to creating a smooth mortgage experience. Las Vegas native Savannah Horvath brings a strong community connection and passion for helping families achieve homeownership. Tammy Smith's more than 20 years of processing experience further strengthens the company's operational excellence and borrower support.

Known as a high-value mortgage platform designed for top-producing professionals, All American Home Mortgage has earned a reputation for delivering elevated service, operational excellence, and personalized mortgage solutions. The company continues to expand while maintaining its commitment to helping families achieve their homeownership goals through competitive financing options and exceptional customer care.

The addition of these experienced professionals enhances AAHM's ability to serve borrowers throughout the Las Vegas market and beyond while continuing to provide trusted lending solutions tailored to the needs of local communities.

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About All American Home Mortgage, L.L.C.

Established in 2003, All American Home Mortgage, L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tri-Star Management, Inc. and a full-service mortgage banker operating in Nevada, California, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Colorado, Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida. The company provides concierge-level support, best-in-class pricing, and one of the industry's deepest mortgage product portfolios for homebuyers nationwide.

SOURCE All American Home Mortgage