ALL SEVEN 2026 IFL PLAYOFF GAMES TO AIR NATIONALLY ON YAHOO SPORTS NETWORK FOR THE FIRST TIME

Every postseason matchup to stream free nationwide across Yahoo's expansive connected TV and digital platforms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indoor Football League (IFL) announced today that allseven games of the 2026 IFL Playoffs, including the 2026 IFL National Championship, will stream live for free on Yahoo Sports Network, giving fans across the country unprecedented access to every moment of the league's championship chase.

Every playoff game will receive broad promotion across Yahoo Sports, one of the world's largest digital sports ecosystems, further expanding the IFL's reach as the league continues its record-setting growth in 2026. Yahoo Sports Network is powered by C15 Studio, responsible for the channel's end-to-end management, distribution and monetization across the leading FAST platforms

"Our vision has always been to make the IFL as accessible as possible to fans everywhere," said Jared Widman, President of the IFL Business Division. "Yahoo Sports Network gives us exactly that. Whether you're watching on your television, your phone, your tablet or your computer, every playoff game is free and just a few clicks away. Combined with Yahoo's promotional reach, this gives our teams, players and partners an incredible national stage."

The announcement comes on the heels of a historic regular season in which the IFL surpassed 4.5 million total streams and generated more than 30.6 million minutes watched on Yahoo Sports Network through June 30. This marks a 5X increase in hours viewed and an 18X increase in total streams for the league's live game broadcasts year over year. In addition, 26 IFL broadcasts attracted audiences of more than 50,000, including seven that exceeded 200,000, highlighted by the league-record 454,134 live viewers for the May 16 matchup between the Jacksonville Sharks and Fishers Freight.

Fans can watch every 2026 IFL Playoff game free on Yahoo Sports Network via leading FAST services, including Amazon Fire TV, Fubo, LG Channels, Plex

Prime Video, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Google TV Freeplay, Xfinity and VIDAA. Fans can also watch the games live via yahoosports.tv on the web and in the Yahoo Sports app.

"This is one of the most significant media announcements in league history," said Eric Van Beek, Chief Operating Officer of the Indoor Football League. "Every postseason game, including the 2026 IFL National Championship, will be available free on Yahoo Sports Network, giving our teams and players the largest possible stage while making it easier than ever for fans to follow the road to the championship. When you combine Yahoo's unmatched accessibility with the strength of its marketing platform, it's a tremendous opportunity to continue growing the Indoor Football League on a national level."

From the opening round through the 2026 IFL National Championship on Sunday, Aug.16, at the Tucson Convention Center, every game will be available nationwide without a subscription, making it easier than ever for fans to follow the race for the United Bowl.

Get tickets and information regarding the IFL National Championship at www.IFLNationalChampionship.com.

About the Indoor Football League (IFL)

Led by Commissioner Todd Tryon, the Indoor Football League (IFL) is in its 18th season in 2026 as the premier professional indoor football league in the United States. The league includes the Arizona Rattlers, Green Bay Blizzard, Fishers Freight, Iowa Barnstormers, Jacksonville Sharks, New Mexico Chupacabras, Orlando Pirates, Northern Arizona Wranglers, Quad City Steamwheelers, San Antonio Gunslingers, San Diego Strike Force, Tulsa Oilers, Tucson Sugar Skulls, Vegas Knight Hawks (2025 IFL National Champions).

For additional information, please visit GoIFL.com or follow:

SOURCE Indoor Football League