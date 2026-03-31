AllBooked by Skedda Launches Monetization Infrastructure; Venues Using Memberships See 13% Revenue Uplift

BOSTON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllBooked by Skedda, a booking and venue management platform purpose-built for sports facilities, has launched a new monetization infrastructure that ties booking operations directly to recurring subscriptions, expanded revenue streams, and streamlined operations. Early results from venues using AllBooked's Memberships feature, part of this broader monetization framework, show an average 13% uplift in revenue, demonstrating the type of revenue gains the release is designed to support.

The new framework equips sports venues with built-in tools designed to drive profitability. Memberships, Invoicing, and Add-Ons create new revenue streams and strengthen cash flow, while Automatic Book Now, Pay Later (BNPL) and Booking Approvals reinforce those gains by streamlining operations and helping operators prioritize more profitable bookings.

"When bookings, invoices, and memberships live in separate systems, operators lose visibility and control over revenue," said Andrew Creamer, General Manager at AllBooked. "We built this infrastructure to put operators in charge over how they earn, collect, and grow income."

By integrating monetization directly into booking workflows, AllBooked moves beyond traditional scheduling software and into a more performance-driven category. Rather than treating payments, memberships, and approvals as separate tools, the platform connects them into one system designed to strengthen both operational control and financial outcomes.

As sports facilities look to stay competitive in an increasingly automated landscape, many are turning to platforms that do more than manage calendars. AllBooked's monetization infrastructure positions booking operations as a direct driver of profitability, enabling venues to modernize their processes and create new opportunities for growth.

About AllBooked by Skedda

AllBooked by Skedda is a booking and venue management platform built for sports facilities. Developed by the team behind Skedda, AllBooked brings that same booking engine to sports venues, combining robust scheduling with built-in tools that turn bookings into revenue.

SOURCE AllBooked by Skedda