Alleima strengthens long-standing partnership with Airbus

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alleima continues to strengthen its long-standing partnership with Airbus, supporting the aerospace leader with advanced titanium seamless tube solutions for some of its most demanding applications. The companies are deepening and expanding their current partnership, establishing the longest commitment period in their shared history. Reflecting decades of trust and technical cooperation, the agreement reinforces Alleima's role as a strategic partner in helping Airbus meet evolving requirements for safety, performance, and sustainability across its aircraft programs.

For more than 70 years, Alleima has supplied aerospace-grade alloys, seamless tubes, and engineering expertise to the aviation and space industries. As a partner to Airbus since its inception, Alleima has worked closely with the company to develop and deliver solutions that help address the challenges of modern aerospace applications.

The continued collaboration deepens and expands Alleima's contribution of advanced titanium seamless tube solutions to Airbus programs and complements Alleima's existing deliveries of stainless steel tube solutions. Together, the two companies will continue to advance technologies that support reliable, efficient, and more sustainable aerospace operations for years to come.

"We now strengthen the long-standing partnership between Alleima and Airbus. It underlines the trust in Alleima, as a materials supplier and a reliable partner that helps de-risk critical value chains. Our integrated production model and material expertise enable us to support customers in increasingly complex and demanding environments," says Carl von Schantz, President Tube division.

Alleima's advanced stainless steel and titanium alloys are used in various aerospace applications, including aircraft hydraulic systems, oxygen lines and fuel systems. Titanium provides the lightness that is key to improving fuel efficiency.

"The ability to meet demanding aerospace requirements is critical as aircraft manufacturers continue to focus on efficiency, performance, and reliability. To support these ambitions, they need advanced materials from reliable partners with the capability to invest, scale up production, and deliver consistent quality over time. Our collaboration with Airbus demonstrates the value of our qualified production routes, technical expertise, and ability to meet stringent aerospace specifications," says Phil Cherrie, President BU Specialized.

Alleima supplies tubes to the Aerospace market from mills in the U.S., Germany, and China supported by primary melting and hollows from the fully integrated mill in Sandviken, Sweden.

Sandviken, Sweden, August 27, 2026

Alleima AB (publ)

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Frida Adrian, Head of Investor Relations

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+46 (0) 70 930 93 24

Annika Molander, Press and Media Relations

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About Alleima

Alleima is a global manufacturer of high value-added products in advanced stainless steels and special alloys as well as solutions for industrial heating. Based on long-term customer partnerships and leading materials technology, we develop products for the most demanding applications and industries. Our offering includes products like seamless steel tubes for the energy, chemical and aerospace industries, precision strip steel for white goods compressors, air conditioners and knife applications, based on more than 900 active alloy recipes. It also includes ultra-fine wires for medical and micro-electronic devices, industrial electric heating technology and coated strip steel for fuel cell technology for cars, trucks, and hydrogen production. Our fully integrated value chain, from R&D to end-product, ensures industry-leading technology, quality, sustainability, and circularity. Alleima, with headquarter in Sandviken, Sweden, had approximately 6,800 employees and revenues of about 19 billion SEK in about 80 countries in 2025. Alleima is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker 'ALLEI'. Learn more at www.alleima.com

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