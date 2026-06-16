Allergan Aesthetics Receives U.S. FDA Approval for SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® for the Improvement of Neck Appearance

SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM ® is now the first and only hyaluronic acid injectable approved to reduce horizontal neck lines caused by "tech-neck. 1 "

is now the first and only hyaluronic acid injectable approved to reduce horizontal neck lines caused by "tech-neck. " This is the second FDA-approved indication for SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM®, which has been approved since 2023 to improve skin smoothness of the cheeks in adults.1

IRVINE, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® to reduce neck lines for the improvement of neck appearance in adults over the age of 21.1 With this approval, SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® is the first and only hyaluronic acid (HA) injectable indicated to reduce the appearance of neck wrinkles and help skin retain its natural moisture, leading to an improved neck appearance.1

Neck wrinkles may develop due to natural aging, sun damage, weight loss, or "tech-neck" caused by the head-down position used for phones, tablets, and books.1 SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® reduces neck lines formed by tech-neck by helping the skin retain its natural moisture, softness, and smoothness.1 Treatment with SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® is minimally invasive with little to no downtime and is administered using an ultrafine needle or cannula. The product contains a small amount of local anesthetic (lidocaine) to support patient comfort during treatment. Results last six months with optimal treatment.1,*

"The approval of SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® for horizontal neck wrinkles reflects Allergan Aesthetics' commitment to developing science-driven innovations that address meaningful unmet aesthetic needs," said Darin Messina, Ph.D., senior vice president, aesthetics R&D, AbbVie. "This approval expands our portfolio of lower face and neck treatment options and gives patients and aesthetic providers a first-of-its-kind treatment option for improving neck skin quality and reducing the appearance of neck lines.1,3,*"

In the randomized, multicenter, evaluator-blinded, controlled pivotal clinical study, 74.8% (78.5/105) of participants treated in the neck with SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® saw clinically significant (≥ 1 point) improvement on the validated 5-grade photonumeric Allergan Transverse Neck Lines Scale (ATNLS) at one month.2,† Most participants (66% or 64/97) maintained ≥ 1 point improvement in horizontal neck lines at six months.2 Participants who demonstrated improvement from baseline in overall score stayed high (≥78%) at all timepoints during the study.2

Participants in the clinical study reported experiencing adverse events (AEs) such as redness, bruising, tenderness, lumps/bumps, swelling, firmness, pain, discoloration, and itching at the injection sites, as reported in their electronic diaries.1 These AEs were usually mild (causing little discomfort and no effect on daily activities), did not require treatment, and resolved within two weeks.1 Severe AEs were experienced by less than 5% of participants (7/147 reporting AEs).1 These AEs were reported similarly or less frequently after touch-ups and repeat treatments.1

As with some novel products, the FDA has required that Allergan Aesthetics provide a training program for all interested providers. Successful completion of this training is necessary prior to purchase of and administration of SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM®. Allergan Aesthetics anticipates that SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® for the improvement of neck appearance will be broadly commercially available later this year.

To learn more about SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® visit www.skinvive.com and follow @skinvive on Instagram.

*Optimal treatment with SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® may require an optional touch-up one month after initial treatment to achieve the desired aesthetic outcome and is dependent on patient need.1

†The safety and effectiveness of SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® neck treatment has not been studied in darker skin tone patients.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® Injectable Gel Important Information

APPROVED USES

SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® injectable gel is an injection to improve skin smoothness of the cheeks in adults over the age of 21.

SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® injectable gel is an injection to reduce neck lines for improvement of neck appearance in adults over the age of 21.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Are there any reasons why I should not receive SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® treatment?

Do not use this product if you have a history of multiple severe allergies or severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis), if you are allergic to lidocaine or the Gram-positive bacterial proteins used in this product, or if you have had previous allergic reactions to hyaluronic acid fillers.

What Warnings should my specialist advise me about?

One of the risks with dermal filler injections is the unintentional injection into a blood vessel. The chances of this happening are very small, but if it does happen, the complications can be serious and may be permanent. These complications, which have been reported for facial injections, can include vision abnormalities, blindness, stroke, temporary scabs, or permanent scarring of the skin. Most of these events are irreversible. Tell your specialist immediately if you have changes in your vision, signs of a stroke (including sudden difficulty speaking, numbness or weakness in your face, arms or legs, difficulty walking, face drooping, severe headache, dizziness, or confusion), white appearance of the skin, or unusual pain during or shortly after treatment

The use of this product where skin sores, pimples, rashes, hives, cysts, or infections are present should be postponed, as this may delay healing or make skin problems worse

The effectiveness of removal of any dermal filler has not been studied

What Precautions should my specialist advise me about?

Avoid applying makeup for 12 hours after treatment. Minimize strenuous exercise, exposure to extensive sun or heat, and alcoholic beverages within the first 24 hours following treatment. Exposure to any of these may cause temporary redness, swelling, and/or itching at the injection site

Tell your specialist if you are using any medication that can prolong bleeding, such as aspirin, ibuprofen, or other blood thinners, as this may increase bruising or bleeding at the injection site

Tell your specialist if you are planning laser treatment, chemical peeling, or any other procedure after SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM ® . There is a possible risk of an inflammatory reaction at the treatment site

. There is a possible risk of an inflammatory reaction at the treatment site This product is intended for improving skin smoothness of the cheeks and reducing neck lines. The safety and effectiveness for treatment in other areas of the body have not been established

Tell your specialist if you are on therapy used to decrease the body's immune response, as treatment may result in an increased risk of infection

Tell your specialist if you are pregnant or breastfeeding. The safety for use during pregnancy, or in women who are breastfeeding, has not been studied

Tell your specialist if you have a history of excessive scarring (thick, hard scars). The safety of this product in patients with a history of excessive scarring has not been studied and may result in additional scars

Tell your specialist if you have a history of pigmentation disorders, as use of this product in patients with a history of pigmentation disorders has not been studied and may result in changes in pigmentation

What are the possible side effects of treatment?

The most commonly reported side effects were redness, lumps/bumps, swelling, bruising, pain, tenderness, firmness, discoloration and itching. Most side effects will resolve within 2 weeks. If they persist longer, your physician may choose to treat them with medications, such as antibiotics, steroids, or hyaluronidase. Additionally, there have been reports of inflammation, nodules, unsatisfactory result, loss or lack of improvement, allergic reaction, anxiety, blood vessel blockage, infection, dry skin, increase or decrease in sensation, and abscess.

Delayed-onset inflammation near the site of dermal filler injections is one of the known adverse events associated with dermal fillers. As with all skin injection procedures, there is a risk of infection.

To report a side effect, please call the Allergan® Product Support Department at 1-877-345-5372. Please also visit www.skinvive.com or talk to your specialist for more information.

SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® is available only by a licensed physician or properly licensed practitioner. See future update to be directed to the SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® Directions for Use and Patient Label.

© 2026 AbbVie. All rights reserved. SKINVIVE, JUVÉDERM, and its designs are trademarks of Allergan Holdings France SAS, an AbbVie company, or its affiliates.

References

SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® Patient Label. June 2026. SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® Directions for Use. June 2026. Data on File. REF-138623. Allergan Aesthetics. June 2025.

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SOURCE AbbVie