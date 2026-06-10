Allergan Aesthetics Releases 'The Aesthetics Evolution: What Consumers Really Want' Highlighting Consumer Motivations and Expectations in Aesthetics

Report says that younger adult consumers say satisfaction with their appearance impacts their mental (62%) and physical (53%) well-being.1

IRVINE, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, today announced the release of What Consumers Really Want, the latest installment in The Aesthetics Evolution series. On the heels of The Hyaluronic Injectable Fillers Report, this report profiles today's aesthetics consumers, how their views on aesthetics are shaped and shifting, and what they expect from a personalized, end-to-end aesthetic experience.

View PDF What Consumers Really Want Infographic

"Aesthetics is no longer transactional, it's transformational," said Nicole Mowad-Nassar, Senior Vice President, AbbVie and President, Global Allergan Aesthetics. "Understanding the consumer landscape and consumer mindset is what drives Allergan Aesthetics' commitment to advancing innovation, education, and leadership across the industry. Our latest report shows that consumers are taking a more positive and proactive approach to aging. It is our job to understand and deliver on that new perspective."

What Consumers Really Want Key Themes and Insights

What Consumers Really Want expands on evolving consumer attitudes and expectations in aesthetics through several key themes:

All-In on Aesthetics : Introduces today's aesthetics consumers including priorities, spending habits and attitudes about aesthetics. 53% of consumers would reduce their luxury spending to afford aesthetic treatments. 2

: Introduces today's aesthetics consumers including priorities, spending habits and attitudes about aesthetics. Natural Attraction: Dives into the changing perspective on aging, the emotional benefits of aesthetics treatments and the increased value of individualized results. 75% of HCPs report that patients want to look natural. 3

Dives into the changing perspective on aging, the emotional benefits of aesthetics treatments and the increased value of individualized results. Consultation is Connection : Explores the value of in-depth consultations when introducing new patients to aesthetics and creating a path for their journey ahead. 65% of patients who have multiple full-face consultations treat three or more facial areas, compared to just 23% after a single visit. 4

: Explores the value of in-depth consultations when introducing new patients to aesthetics and creating a path for their journey ahead. Trust the Plan: Examines the relationship between patient and providers and the role trust plays in building the desired all-encompassing holistic approach to aging. The #1 reason patients rank as returning to a previous cosmetic injector is "trust in my practitioner's action and ability" - above cost and convenience. 5

Examines the relationship between patient and providers and the role trust plays in building the desired all-encompassing holistic approach to aging. Delivering the Future: Looks at the increasing demand for optimal results for the proactive patients of today and tomorrow.

The report delivers insights from Allergan Aesthetics' consumer market research, healthcare provider (HCP) data and expert perspectives. Report insights were further validated through interviews with leading aesthetics practitioners from key U.S. markets, including Catherine Chang, MD (Beverly Hills, CA), Shawna Chrisman, NP (Sacramento, CA), Steven Dayan, MD (Chicago, IL), Evan Rieder, MD (New York, NY), and Anthony Rossi, MD (New York, NY).

The Aesthetics Evolution: The Hyaluronic Acid (HA) Injectable Fillers Report

The Aesthetics Evolution Series continues to set the standard for what is now and next in aesthetics. The inaugural report, The Hyaluronic Acid (HA) Injectable Fillers Report, challenged common misconceptions about fillers, explored the science behind natural-looking results, and provided a deeper understanding of modern aesthetic expectations. These report series deliver a clear, authoritative view of the market and help drive industry conversation, define trends, and deliver actionable insights.

To access the new report and learn more about The Aesthetics Evolution series, including The Hyaluronic Acid (HA) Injectable Fillers Report, please visit www.theaestheticsevolution.com.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

U.S. Media:

Kate McShane, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

References

Allergan Aesthetics 2025 Psychology of Aging – Evaluation of Younger and Older Ages (20 – 80 Years): Quantitative Research for U.S. Allergan Aesthetics 2024 Share of Wallet Assessment – Prioritization of Aesthetic Treatments: Quantitative Research with Consumers. Allergan Aesthetics 2024 What is Natural – HCP Report: Qualitative Research. Allergan Aesthetics 2025 Filler Consumer A&U. Aesthetic Surgery Journal, Volume 4. The Importance of Functional Quality in Patient Satisfaction: Cosmetic Injectable Patient Experience Exploratory Study—Part 2, Cara B McDonald and Izolda Heydenrych, 2022 https://doi.org/10.1093/asjof/ojac044.

SOURCE AbbVie