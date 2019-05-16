Allergan to Present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

DUBLIN, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) today announced that Chairman and CEO Brent Saunders will participate in a fireside chat at the Bernstein 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference in New York, NY. The presentation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on Allergan's Investor Relations website at https://www.allergan.com/investors/events-presentations. The webcast can also be accessed through the following URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1244856&tp_key=4e5c44cd1d&tp_special=8

An archived version will be available within approximately one hour of the live presentation and can be accessed at the same location for 180 days.

About Allergan plc

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global pharmaceutical leader focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical and regenerative medicine products for patients around the world. Allergan markets a portfolio of leading brands and best-in-class products primarily focused on four key therapeutic areas including medical aesthetics, eye care, central nervous system and gastroenterology. As part of its approach to delivering innovation for better patient care, Allergan has built one of the broadest pharmaceutical and device research and development pipelines in the industry.

With colleagues and commercial operations located in approximately 100 countries, Allergan is committed to working with physicians, healthcare providers and patients to deliver innovative and meaningful treatments that help people around the world live longer, healthier lives every day.

For more information, visit Allergan's website at www.Allergan.com .

