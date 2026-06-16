Alley Cat Rescue Urges US Senate to Help Rescues and Save Lives by Passing the BARK Act

MT. RAINIER, Md., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alley Cat Rescue has sent letters to members of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, urging them to pass the BARK Act of 2025 (S.1939) without further delay. Alley Cat Rescue (ACR) believes that this is a critical time for Committee members to act, as the companion bill was passed by the House on June 4th.

The BARK Act of 2025 would protect companies and individuals donating pet food and the nonprofits accepting the donations from liability for "damages" that may come from the donated items. This would enable pet stores to donate old food that is safe for consumption and supplies to animal shelters and rescues.

Louise Holton, the founder and president of ACR, explains the positive impact the BARK Act would have for animal welfare groups and the animals in their care: "We [Alley Cat Rescue] currently help provide food for approximately 250 cats daily. Food costs are a great strain on our limited resources, as I know they are for most animal welfare groups. Access to these goods would be a great relief."

ACR notes that the BARK Act could also enable families struggling to afford pet food to keep their pets, rather than surrender them to shelters; rescues that have access to unmarketable food could distribute some to community members in need.

ACR encourages all rescues and nonprofits focused on companion animals, as well as every individual, to write to the Committee members in support of the BARK Act. A sample letter and link to the Committee members' contact information can be found on Alley Cat Rescues website: saveacat.org/bark-act.html.

Alley Cat Rescue is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to the welfare of all cats. ACR advocates for humane nonlethal control of cats. For more information, visit their website https://www.saveacat.org.

SOURCE Alley Cat Rescue, Inc.