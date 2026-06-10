Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Announces Inaugural Gracies Torch Award Honorees Amy Richards and Gloria Steinem

ABC News' Rebecca Jarvis to Host the 51st Annual Gracie Awards Luncheon

Presenters include Andrea Canning, Crystal Rosas, Sara Sidner and Scott Stanford

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) is proud to announce that Amy Richards and Gloria Steinem will receive the inaugural Gracies Torch Award during the 51st Annual Gracie Awards Luncheon on June 16 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. Rebecca Jarvis, Chief Business, Technology & Economics Correspondent for ABC News, contributing anchor for Good Morning America, and creator and host of The Dropout, will serve as host of the event.

As the Better Business Bureau (BBB) reimagines its role for the next generation, the organization is expanding its century-long mission of advancing trust into a broader vision of leadership, impact, and opportunity. The Gracies Torch Award, created in partnership with The Alliance for Women in Media, celebrates leaders who embody BBB's Four Cs of leadership: Character, Culture, Customers, and Community, and whose influence extends beyond personal achievement to create opportunity for others.

Amy Richards and Gloria Steinem are the embodiments of that vision. Together, they have spent decades elevating voices, opening doors, building movements, and creating pathways for future leaders. Their partnership reflects the very essence of the Gracies Torch Award: leadership that multiplies itself, creating lasting impact through trust, community, and the leaders it inspires.

Producer, writer, and activist Amy Richards has been at the forefront of feminist activism since co-founding the Third Wave Fund in 1992. Through her work as President of Soapbox, Inc., co-founder of Feminist Camp, and a prolific writer and producer, Richards has built platforms and structures that create opportunity and carry leadership across generations.

As a writer, lecturer, political activist, and feminist organizer, Gloria Steinem has spent decades advancing equality and organizing for justice around the world. Her leadership is marked by a steadfast commitment to feminism and ensuring all voices are included in the pursuit of progress.

"Amy Richards and Gloria Steinem have spent decades creating opportunities for others, amplifying voices that deserve to be heard, and demonstrating the power of leadership rooted in generosity and shared purpose," said Becky Brooks, President of AWMF. "Their impact embodies the spirit of the inaugural Gracies Torch Award. We are also honored to welcome Rebecca Jarvis as host of the 51st Gracie Awards Luncheon, where her distinguished career in journalism and commitment to excellence make her a fitting part of this celebration."

Jarvis brings extensive experience covering business, technology, economics, and global affairs to the Gracies stage. A two-time Emmy Award winner, she reports across ABC News programs including Good Morning America, World News Tonight with David Muir, Nightline, 20/20, and This Week with George Stephanopoulos. She is also the creator and host of The Dropout, the acclaimed podcast chronicling the rise and fall of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, later adapted into a Hulu original series.

The Gracie Awards, presented annually by AWMF, recognize outstanding individual achievement and programming created by, for, and about women in all facets of media. The Luncheon in New York highlights the work of local and student talent and programming, complementing the national awards gala held in Beverly Hills.

As part of the program, the AWM Foundation will also recognize Hannah Carranza, recipient of the Make Her Mark Scholarship, created in partnership with Hallmark Media. Carranza is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Television and Film at Hofstra University and was selected for her commitment to storytelling and her aspirations to build a career in media and entertainment.

The Luncheon will feature a dynamic lineup of presenters, including Andrea Canning (NBC News), Crystal Rosas (Z100), Sara Sidner (CNN), and Scott Stanford (1010WINS), each bringing a unique voice and perspective from across the media landscape.

Thank you to our sponsors: ABC News, Audacy, BBB, Disney, Graham Media Group, Hallmark Media, Hearst Television, Hofstra University, iHeartMedia, Katz Media Group, NBCUniversal Local, NCTA: The Internet & Television Association, and Red Apple Media/WABC.

The National Gracie Award honorees were recognized at the Gracies Gala, May 19, at The Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. A full list of winners may be found on the Alliance for Women in Media website. For more information about the 2026 Gracies Luncheon or to secure tickets, please visit HERE.

About The Gracie Awards

The Gracie Awards is the largest fundraiser of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation which advances women in media through educational programs and scholarships. The Gracie Awards honors exemplary programming and individual talent created by, for, and about women. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has created partnerships and joint initiatives with the Emma Bowen Foundation, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), NCTA - The Internet & Television Association and other organizations philosophically aligned with the mission of the Foundation. For more information about The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation and the Gracie Awards please visit allwomeninmedia.org and follow us (#TheGracies), on Instagram (@allwomeninmedia), Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About BBB

BBB, Inc. is the global headquarters and governing body of the Better Business Bureau network, uniting more than 90 local BBB organizations across the United States and Canada, together with the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust and BBB TrustCore. It sets the standards, governance, and shared infrastructure that power one of the world's most recognized and enduring credibility networks.

BBB.com/BBB.org is one of the most trusted sources of business information online, receiving more than 2 billion data requests each month from search engines, AI platforms, and consumers seeking trusted insight. In 2025 alone, users accessed more than 226 million pages of BBB business profiles and marketplace intelligence. With a Domain Authority of 91, BBB.com stands among the most authoritative platforms on the internet.

Across North America, BBB provides marketplace intelligence on more than 5.8 million businesses, including more than 380,000 BBB Accredited Businesses. But the strength of BBB is not just in its scale. It is in its presence. Local, trusted, and embedded in the communities it serves.

With more than a century of earned credibility and a system built on local relationships and shared standards, BBB occupies a unique position in the modern marketplace.

As trust becomes the defining currency of the digital economy, BBB is setting the standard for how credibility is built, verified, and sustained in the AI era and for the century ahead.

SOURCE Alliance for Women in Media Foundation