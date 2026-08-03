ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND, INC. RESULTS OF SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

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AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

Aug 03, 2026, 18:28 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) and AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) (each a "Fund") each announced that its stockholders approved new investment advisory agreements with AllianceBernstein L.P. ("Adviser") at the joint meeting of stockholders held today.

Each Fund is a registered closed-end management investment company managed by the Adviser.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

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