Alloy Robotics Raises $8M to Help Engineers Debug Robot Fleets With AI Agents

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alloy Robotics, which builds AI agents that analyze robot data to identify the root causes of failures, has raised $8 million at an $80 million valuation, just over a year after its founding.

Alloy Team Photo Alloy Founder & CEO, Joe Harris

"When a robot fails, an engineer can spend days, sometimes weeks, working out why. Often the same issue has come up before," said Joe Harris, founder and CEO of Alloy Robotics, who previously helped scale Eucalyptus as chief commercial officer before its $1 billion acquisition. "The answer's in the data, just buried. And the more robots you run, the more often that happens. Alloy finds the relevant evidence and surfaces the pattern."

Square Peg led the round, with pre-seed backers Blackbird, Airtree and Skip Capital returning. The round also included leaders and engineers from OpenAI, Anthropic, Tesla, Waymo, Halter and Carbon Robotics, along with several of Alloy's customers.

The round was first reported by Forbes.

Alloy brings together fleet logs, telemetry, video and sensor data with engineering context from Slack, Jira and other tools. Its agents scan for anomalies, regressions and recurring patterns, while linking every finding to the underlying missions, timestamps and signals.

At Advanced Navigation, field-test analysis that once took a full day now takes less than ten minutes. "The conversation has completely shifted," said Jai Castle, the company's product validation manager. "Instead of 'Can we get this done in time?', it's 'What else can we go after?'" In one stretch, the team cleared 44 field tests in just over a day, once weeks of work.

At U.S. autonomous-drone startup DroneForge, engineer David Crabtree suspected the wrong component was failing. Alloy showed that both state estimators were functioning normally and identified the actual fault. "Every time you misdiagnose, it can just compound," Crabtree said.

Alloy is used across navigation, defense, drones, agriculture, maritime, humanoids, construction and medical robotics to find faults faster, catch regressions earlier and improve fleet reliability. Alloy now supports close to 1,000 robots and has analyzed more than 10,000 missions, most in the past two months.

Through its native MCP server, Alloy gives coding agents such as Codex and Claude Code access to the context behind each mission, allowing engineers to investigate problems without manually assembling disconnected raw files.

"Robotics is one of the hardest industries to build in, and the teams that win will be those that learn fastest from their own data," said Jethro Cohen, principal at Square Peg. "Alloy gives every engineer the leverage to support far larger fleets. That is why we backed Alloy."

The funding will support engineering hiring, U.S. expansion, and further development of Alloy's models and agent platform.

"The teams building robots today are creating machines that can do real work, safely, in the physical world," said Harris. "Getting a robot to work is only the beginning. To earn trust at scale, teams need to learn from every run. Alloy turns everything a fleet does into knowledge that makes the next robot better, so the future arrives sooner."

About Alloy Robotics

Alloy Robotics is the AI data platform for robotics teams. Its agents analyze robot data and surface the patterns that matter, so engineers spend less time digging through the last run and more time building the next. Founded in Sydney in 2025, Alloy operates from Sydney and San Francisco, serving teams across navigation, defense, drones, agriculture, maritime, humanoids, construction and medical robotics. Backed by Square Peg, Blackbird and Airtree, Alloy has raised approximately $10.5 million. Learn more at usealloy.ai.

Press contact: Aaqif Zaman, Founding GTM, Alloy Robotics, [email protected], +1 (650) 407-2140

SOURCE Alloy Robotics