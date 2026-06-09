ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS EXPANDS GLOBAL FIXED INCOME RESEARCH TEAM

Seasoned credit research professionals strengthen U.S. high yield capabilities supporting $487 billion fixed income offering

MILWAUKEE, Wis., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allspring Global Investments™, a global asset management firm with $624 billion in assets under advisement, today announced the expansion of its Milwaukee-based Global Fixed Income Research team with the appointment of Dino Kritikos as head of U.S. High Yield Credit Research, alongside the addition of senior research analysts Lucy Calandranis and Andy Childs.

Kritikos joins the firm with more than 15 years of credit research and leadership experience. He most recently served at Fitch Ratings, where he was U.S./Canada head of industrials & transportation and managing director in corporate finance. During his tenure, he held various roles including leading high-performing teams and developed deep sector expertise across corporate credit markets.

In his role, Kritikos will lead the continued development of the U.S. high yield research platform, reinforcing Allspring's commitment to delivering differentiated, bottom-up research to support investment decision-making.

Supporting this effort, Lucy Calandranis and Andy Childs have joined the Global Fixed Income U.S. High Yield Research team as senior research analysts.

Calandranis joins from Fidelity's High Income & Alternatives platform, where she covered consumer-related sectors, conducted full capital structure analysis, and delivered actionable investment recommendations across high yield securities.

Childs brings a diverse background spanning both buy-side and sell-side environments. Most recently, he was a vice president and credit research analyst at Pioneer Investments (formerly Amundi), where he covered transportation and industrial sectors and provided recommendations across high yield, investment grade, and leveraged loan issuers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dino, Lucy, and Andy to the team," said Jamie Newton, head of Global Fixed Income Research at Allspring. "Each brings a strong track record of rigorous credit analysis and a collaborative approach that aligns closely with our culture. As we continue to scale and strengthen our fixed income research capabilities, these additions further enhance our ability to deliver high-quality insights and outcomes for our investment teams and clients."

Allspring's Global Fixed Income Research team is comprised of approximately 75 research specialists. Our scaled, globally integrated research platform follows a sector-driven model designed to deliver deep fundamental credit insights across asset classes and directly support portfolio outcomes for clients.

Earlier this year, Allspring announced a definitive agreement to acquire the investment team of GIA Partners, LLC, an investment firm with a proven track record in managing global credit portfolios, expected to close in the third quarter. Allspring has been actively strengthening its fixed income platform through strategic investments in talent and capabilities, further reinforcing its commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions across global credit markets.

ABOUT ALLSPRING

Allspring Global Investments™ is an independent asset management company with more than $624 billion in assets under management and advisement*, 18 offices globally and investment teams supported by 365+ investment professionals. Allspring is committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning and inspiring a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes. For more information, please visit www.allspringglobal.com.

*As of March 31, 2026. Figures include discretionary and non-discretionary assets.

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