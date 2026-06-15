Exclusive VIP Event Brings Together Leaders from Oil & Gas, Energy, Engineering, Construction, and Infrastructure Sectors

HOUSTON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allstream Energy Partners, a leading AI marketing, media, advertising, and communications company serving the energy and industrial sectors, is proud to host its sixth executive Oil and Gas & Energy networking event, creating an exclusive VIP experience for professionals attending the 2026 Energy Projects Conference & Expo (EPC Show) in Houston, Texas.

Designed to foster meaningful business relationships, the invitation-only event will bring together executives, project leaders, EPCs GCs, technology providers, and service companies from across the oil and gas, LNG, petrochemical, power generation, midstream, downstream, and infrastructure sectors.

The event is part of Allstream Energy Partners' ongoing commitment to connecting industry professionals and creating opportunities for collaboration beyond the conference floor.

"As AI continues to transform how companies are discovered and evaluated, business relationships remain at the heart of the energy industry," said Efrain Garcia, Founder and CEO of Allstream Energy Partners. "This event allows leaders from across the energy value chain to connect in person, exchange ideas, and strengthen relationships in a more personal setting."

As a client appreciation initiative, Allstream Energy Partners is providing complimentary VIP access to clients utilizing the company's AI Marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), AI-Optimized Website Development, Advertising, Content Marketing, and Public Relations services.

The company believes that helping clients grow extends beyond marketing campaigns. By providing access to executive networking experiences, Allstream helps clients expand their professional networks, increase visibility, and engage directly with key decision-makers across the energy sector.

"Whether we're helping clients improve their visibility in ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, or traditional search engines, our mission is to help them amplify their brand and grow their business," Garcia added. "Providing access to these executive events is another way we deliver value and support our clients' success."

The June 17 gathering marks the sixth executive networking event hosted by Allstream Energy Partners and is expected to attract professionals representing EPC firms, project owners, operators, engineering companies, manufacturers, construction contractors, and industrial service providers from across North America.

About Allstream

Allstream Energy Partners is a Houston-based AI marketing, media, advertising, and communications company focused on the energy, industrial, engineering, manufacturing, infrastructure, and construction sectors. The company specializes in Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), AI-optimized website development, content marketing, digital advertising, media partnerships, and public relations services designed to help companies improve visibility in both traditional and AI-powered search environments.

Channels Allstream Owns & Operates:

www.AllstreamInsiders.com

www.UpstreamCalendar.com

www.MidstreamCalendar.com

www.DownstreamCalendar.com

www.RenewablesCalendar.com

Oil and Gas Networking Events - Allstream Insiders

Visit www.AllstreamEP.com or event site at:

Cask & Crave II Executive Oil and Gas Meetup

Contact:

***@allstreamep.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13152088

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Allstream Energy Partners