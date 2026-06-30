Allucent Launches IGNITE™ Site Network to Enhance Speed, Quality, and Predictability Across Clinical Trial Delivery

Pre-qualified global site network aligned to Allucent's therapeutic Centers of Expertise (ACEs)

Defined execution commitments for feasibility, startup, and enrollment

Built on strategic site partnerships to reduce risk and improve trial predictability

CARY, N.C., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allucent, a global specialty CRO purpose-built for small and mid-sized biopharma, today announced the launch of its Integrated Global Network for Innovative Trial Execution (IGNITE™). A performance-based global network that will encompass more than 250 pre-qualified clinical research sites, IGNITE is built to improve study predictability, accelerate site activation and patient recruitment, and reduce development risk.

IGNITE logo Patrick Phillips, chief operating officer, Allucent

The IGNITE network boosts Allucent's global site ecosystem by connecting sponsors with high-performing research sites aligned with Allucent's ACEs across oncology and hematology, neuroscience, cardiometabolic diseases, immunology & inflammation, infectious diseases, and rare diseases. Built on long-term strategic partnerships rather than study-by-study site selection, IGNITE brings together specialist investigators, established site relationships, and deep therapeutic expertise to advance complex clinical programs.

Designed to strengthen and streamline execution from study startup through enrollment, IGNITE provides sponsors with accelerated feasibility assessments, including responses within 72 hours, and access to pre-qualified sites committed to defined timelines. These commitments include site activation within 60 days of final protocol in North America and within 3-4 weeks following regulatory approvals outside North America, enabling sponsors to move efficiently from protocol approval to patient screening. IGNITE supports study execution from the first patient in through the last patient enrolled, helping sponsors reduce variability and anticipate challenges earlier to maintain trial momentum.

Unlike traditional site networks, IGNITE is built around mutual accountability between sponsors, CRO teams, and participating sites. Site partners benefit from earlier study engagement, streamlined processes, and access to trials aligned with their expertise, while sponsors gain access to experienced investigators and patient populations representing more than 50 million individuals across therapeutic areas relevant to their studies. Together, these advantages create a more responsive and collaborative model for trial delivery.

"Today's development environment demands more than access to sites, it requires confidence in execution," said Patrick Phillips, chief operating officer of Allucent. "IGNITE brings together proven site partners, therapeutic expertise, and clear operational commitments to help sponsors move from protocol to patient enrollment faster and with greater predictability. It's a differentiated approach that creates stronger alignment across sponsors, sites, and patients, helping reduce execution risk and improve trial predictability."

"Strong enrollment outcomes start with selecting the right sites and engaging them early," said Almenia Garvey, senior director, global feasibility, site and patient engagement, Allucent. "Through IGNITE, we're building deeper partnerships with sites that share our commitment to quality, responsiveness, and performance. That means sponsors can move studies forward with greater confidence, reaching milestones faster and keeping programs on track when it matters most."

The launch of IGNITE further strengthens Allucent's specialty CRO model, bringing together therapeutic expertise, technology and AI, site strategy, and global trial execution to help emerging biopharma companies navigate increasingly complex development programs.

About Allucent

Allucent is a global, tech-enabled, specialty CRO built for small and mid-sized biopharma companies tackling complex science. Allucent's integrated approach spanning clinical pharmacology, regulatory strategy, quantitative sciences, and global trial operations is delivered by an A-team of former regulators, leading scientists, and senior clinical experts. With 1,090+ studies conducted across 75+ countries and more than 155,000 patients, Allucent's combination of global reach plus deep expertise across complex and rare indications enables partners to move faster, reduce risk, and reach critical milestones with confidence. Visit Allucent.com for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Shea [email protected]

SOURCE Allucent