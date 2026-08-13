Alma North America Introduces TitaniumLift™, Bringing Korea's Multi-Depth Skin Quality Protocol to North America

FULTON MARKET, Ill., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma North America announced the launch of TitaniumLift™, an exclusive treatment protocol available on the Soprano Titanium® platform bringing one of Korea's most sought-after approaches in skin quality and maintenance to aesthetic practices across North America.

TitaniumLift™ - Korea's Multi-Depth Skin Quality Protocol The Alma TitaniumLift™ treatment protocol - exclusively on Soprano

As patient expectations continue to evolve, aesthetics is shifting beyond dramatic transformation toward prioritizing healthy-looking skin, consistency, comfort, and long-term benefits. Originating in Korea, TitaniumLift reflects the evolution combining multi-depth treatment, deep dermal heating, and Alma's simultaneous triple-wavelength technology into a 20-minute protocol designed with patient comfort in mind.

Combining simultaneous triple-wavelength technology (755nm, 810nm, 1064nm) with Continuous Contact Cooling™, TitaniumLift delivers thermal energy across multiple dermal depths while maintaining patient comfort. The protocol is designed to support practitioners and patients as they increasingly embrace aesthetic treatments as part of ongoing skin health.

The launch comes as Korean beauty philosophies continue to reshape patient expectations around the world. Timing reflects broader industry momentum, with the global K-Beauty market projected to reach approximately $129 billion in 2026, including an estimated 34% in North America.1 Simultaneously, 73% of patients are embracing preventative aesthetic treatments rather than correction, furthering the shift toward long-term skin quality.2 Rather than waiting for visible signs of aging, patients are embracing treatment protocols focused on prevention, skin quality, and long-term maintenance. TitaniumLift reflects this broader evolution, combining Korean treatment methodology with advanced triple-wavelength technology in a protocol.

"Korea has always been at the forefront of skin quality innovation, and what's happening there today is all about treating skin at multiple depths. You're not focusing on a single layer. You're supporting the skin from deeper structures all the way to the surface," said Nurse Jamie.

TitaniumLift technology highlights include:

Exclusive treatment protocol on Soprano Titanium® platform

Triple-wavelength technology combining 755nm, 810nm, 1064nm

Simultaneous energy delivery across multiple dermal depths

Deep dermal heating protocol originating in Korea

Continuous Contact Cooling™ for enhanced patient comfort

Approximately 20-minute treatment recommended once a month

Safe for all Fitzpatrick (I-VI)

As aesthetics continues to evolve, the influence of K-Beauty is well beyond skincare, from routines patients embrace at home to technologies physicians and aesthetic practitioners use daily. TitaniumLift reflects that evolution, bringing together Korean treatment methodology and advanced triple-wavelength technology in a protocol recognizing patients' desire for treatments that feel effortless with results they aspire to.

Grand View Research. K-Beauty Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, 2026–2033. June 2026. NewBeauty. The State of Aesthetics: By the Numbers Summer 2026. August 2026.

About Alma North America

Alma is a world-leading innovator and provider in the aesthetic and surgical markets, offering holistic cutting-edge solutions such as Laser, Light-based RF, Plasma, and Ultrasound technologies. We enable practitioners to deliver safe, effective and life-transforming treatments to their patients, utilizing state-of-the-art and clinically proven solutions. For more than two decades, Alma's multiple award-winning products established new benchmarks in the medical aesthetic industry, both in clinical excellence and innovation.

Media Contact:

Jill Eisenstadt-Chayet

3106502900

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SOURCE Alma North America