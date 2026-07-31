Alpert Schreyer Personal Injury Lawyers Announces Attorney Christopher Murphy Earns 2026 National Trial Lawyers Top 100 and Top 40 Under 40 Honors

WALDORF, Md., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpert Schreyer Personal Injury Lawyers is proud to announce that attorney Christopher Murphy has once again been recognized by The National Trial Lawyers as both a Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyer and a Top 40 Under 40 attorney for 2026. The honors continue a multi-year streak of national recognition for Murphy and reflect the firm's ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional representation to individuals and families injured by negligence throughout Maryland.

Alpert Schreyer Personal Injury Lawyers Maryland

Murphy has been selected to The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers and Top 40 Under 40 each year since 2022, recognizing his dedication to trial advocacy, legal excellence, and client representation.

"These recognitions are a reflection of the work our entire team does every day on behalf of injured Marylanders," said Christopher Murphy. "It is an honor to be recognized by The National Trial Lawyers, and I remain committed to helping our clients navigate some of the most difficult moments of their lives while fighting for the justice and compensation they deserve."

As a leader within Alpert Schreyer Personal Injury Lawyers' personal injury practice, Murphy represents clients in a wide range of serious injury matters, including truck accidents, car accidents, motorcycle accidents, wrongful death claims, premises liability, dog bite injuries, and other complex personal injury cases.

From catastrophic commercial truck crashes to life-changing motor vehicle collisions, the attorneys at Alpert Schreyer Personal Injury Lawyers are committed to providing strategic advocacy, thorough case preparation, and personalized client service. The firm's experienced legal team works closely with clients throughout every stage of the legal process while aggressively pursuing the compensation they need to recover physically, emotionally, and financially.

Murphy has helped secure significant results for injured clients throughout his career, including:

$2 Million+ recovered in a wrongful death automobile case.

recovered in a wrongful death automobile case. $2 Million+ recovered in a wrongful death products liability case.

recovered in a wrongful death products liability case. $827,675 jury verdict for a client involved in two separate automobile accidents within one month.

jury verdict for a client involved in two separate automobile accidents within one month. $500,000 jury verdict involving an automobile collision.

jury verdict involving an automobile collision. $450,000 jury verdict in a soft-tissue automobile injury case.

jury verdict in a soft-tissue automobile injury case. $300,000 recovery for a dog bite victim.

These results reflect the firm's commitment to pursuing full and fair compensation for injury victims across the state of Maryland

Murphy's Recent National Trial Lawyer & Additional Injury Lawyer Recognitions:

2026 — NTL Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers

— NTL Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers 2026 — Top 40 Under 40

— Top 40 Under 40 2026 — Admission To Million Dollar Advocates

— Admission To Million Dollar Advocates 2026 — Admission To Multimillion Dollar Advocates

— Admission To Multimillion Dollar Advocates 2026 — Admission To 7 figure Litigators

— Admission To 7 figure Litigators 2025 — Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers

— Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers 2025 — Top 40 Under 40

— Top 40 Under 40 2024 — Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers

— Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers 2024 — Top 40 Under 40

— Top 40 Under 40 2023 — Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers

— Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers 2023 — Top 40 Under 40

— Top 40 Under 40 2022 — Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers

— Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers 2022 — Top 40 Under 40

About Alpert Schreyer Personal Injury Lawyers

Alpert Schreyer Personal Injury Lawyers is a Maryland law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families who have been injured because of another person's negligence. The firm's attorneys handle serious and often complex catastrophic injury cases and is known for being a powerhouse firm in the state. Alpert Schreyer Personal Injury Lawyers are known for helping clients obtain maximum compensation in these complex case types and to help them to move forward after life-changing injuries.

SOURCE Alpert Schreyer Personal Injury Lawyers