Alpha Announces Preliminary Financial Results for Second Quarter 2026

Company Reduces Shipment Guidance, Raises Cost Expectations

BRISTOL, Tenn., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AMR), a leading U.S. supplier of metallurgical products for the steel industry, today announced preliminary financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2026. The company plans to release its definitive second quarter financial results on August 7, 2026.



(millions, except per share)

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2026 Net loss ($12.3) Net loss per diluted share ($0.96) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $25.6 Tons of coal sold 3.5

__________________________________ 1. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA is included in tables accompanying the financial schedules.

"Today we are providing an early look at our financial results for the second quarter, which included lighter-than-expected shipment volumes," said Andy Eidson, Alpha's chief executive officer. "Based on our first half performance, continued met coal market weakness, and the previously announced equipment damage at Dominion Terminal Associates (DTA), we are reducing our expected sales volumes for the year. As a result of lower tonnage and higher supplies and maintenance costs, we are raising our cost of coal sales guidance to reflect these challenges. While the wind-related equipment damage at DTA is unfortunate, we are grateful to the terminal leaders who have worked safely and resourcefully to keep the terminal operational at its best possible efficiency given the circumstances. We expect to provide more information about our plans at DTA when we announce our definitive Q2 financial results on August 7."

Preliminary Financial Performance

Alpha expects to report a net loss of $12.3 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2026.

For the second quarter, total Adjusted EBITDA was $25.6 million.

Coal Revenues



(millions)

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2026 Met segment $491.5 Met segment (excl. freight & handling)(1) $421.3



Tons Sold (millions)

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2026 Met segment 3.5

__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP coal revenues which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Coal Sales Realization (1)



(per ton)

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2026 Met segment $118.71

__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Second quarter net realized pricing for the Met segment was $118.71 per ton.

The table below provides a breakdown of our Met segment coal sold in the second quarter by pricing mechanism.



(in millions, except per ton data) Met Segment Sales Three months ended Jun. 30, 2026

Tons Sold Coal Revenues Realization/ton(1) % of Met Tons Sold Domestic 0.9 $124.8 $134.37 30 % Export - Australian indexed 0.7 $98.5 $143.82 22 % Export - other pricing mechanisms 1.5 $162.9 $109.08 48 % Total Met coal revenues 3.1 $386.2 $124.30 100 % Thermal coal revenues 0.4 $35.1 $79.36

Total Met segment coal revenues (excl. freight & handling)(1) 3.5 $421.3 $118.71













__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Cost of Coal Sales



(in millions, except per ton data)

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2026 Met segment $443.7 Met segment (excl. freight & handling/idle)(1) $365.8

(per ton) Met segment(1) $103.07

__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP cost of coal sales and Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton which are defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2026, the company had total liquidity of $447.8 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $307.6 million, short-term investments of $30.9 million, and $184.3 million of unused availability under the asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL), partially offset by a minimum required liquidity of $75.0 million as required by the ABL. As of June 30, 2026, the company had no borrowings and $40.7 million in letters of credit outstanding under the ABL. Total long-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt as of June 30, 2026, was $11.4 million.

Share Repurchase Program

As previously announced, Alpha's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program allowing for the expenditure of up to $1.5 billion for the repurchase of the company's common stock. As of June 30, 2026, the company had acquired approximately 7.0 million shares of common stock at a cost of approximately $1.2 billion since the start of the program. During the second quarter of 2026, the company spent approximately $13.5 million for the repurchase of roughly 69,000 shares. The number of common stock shares outstanding as of June 30, 2026 was 12,685,495, not including the potential effect of unvested equity awards.

The timing and amount of share repurchases will be based on various factors, including but not limited to market conditions, the trading price of the stock, applicable legal requirements, compliance with the provisions of the company's debt agreements, and other factors.

2026 Guidance Adjustments

Alpha is lowering its 2026 metallurgical coal sales volume guidance to a range of 13.2 million to 14.0 million tons, down from the prior range of 14.4 million to 15.4 million tons. The company is increasing incidental thermal coal sales volume guidance to a range of 1.0 million to 1.4 million tons, up from the prior range of 0.7 million to 1.1 million tons. This brings total shipment expectations for the year to a range of 14.2 million to 15.4 million tons, down from 15.1 million to 16.5 million tons.

The company is increasing its cost of coal sales guidance to $103.00 to $107.00, up from the prior range of $95.00 to $101.00 per ton.

An update on operational performance and percentages of committed and priced tonnage at the midpoint of guidance will be announced alongside Alpha's definitive second quarter financial results on August 7, 2026.

Note About Preliminary Results

The financial results presented in this release are preliminary and may change. This preliminary financial information includes calculations or figures that have been prepared internally by management. There can be no assurance that the Company's actual results for the periods presented herein will not differ from the preliminary financial results presented herein, and such changes could be material. These preliminary financial results should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily indicative of the results to be achieved for any future periods. This preliminary financial information could be impacted by the effects of the Company's financial closing procedures, final adjustments, and other developments.

Earnings Announcement and Conference Call

The company plans to announce its definitive second quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on Friday, August 7, 2026. The company also expects to hold a conference call regarding its second quarter 2026 results on August 7, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be available live on the investor section of the company's website at https://alphametresources.com/investors . Analysts who would like to participate in the conference call should dial 877-407-0832 (domestic toll-free) or 201-689-8433 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to start time.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE: AMR) is a Tennessee-based mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Alpha reliably supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. For more information, visit www.AlphaMetResources.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Alpha's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Alpha's control. Forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Alpha to predict these events or how they may affect Alpha. Except as required by law, Alpha has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere after the date this release is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this news release may not occur. See Alpha's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more information.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The discussion below contains "non-GAAP financial measures." These are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP" or "GAAP"). Specifically, we make use of the non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted EBITDA," "non-GAAP coal revenues," "non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton," "non-GAAP cost of coal sales," "non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton," "non-GAAP coal margin," and "non-GAAP coal margin per ton." In addition to net income (loss), we use Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of our reportable segment. Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to be an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance or any other measure of operating results, financial performance, or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, this measure is not calculated identically by all companies and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it is a useful indicator of the financial performance of our coal operations. We use non-GAAP coal revenues to present coal revenues generated, excluding freight and handling fulfillment revenues. Non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton is calculated as non-GAAP coal revenues divided by tons sold. We use non-GAAP cost of coal sales to adjust cost of coal sales to remove freight and handling costs, depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (excluding the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions), accretion on asset retirement obligations, amortization of acquired intangibles, and idled and closed mine costs. Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton is calculated as non-GAAP cost of coal sales divided by tons sold. Non-GAAP coal margin is calculated as non-GAAP coal revenues less non-GAAP cost of coal sales. Non-GAAP coal margin per ton is calculated as non-GAAP coal margin divided by tons sold. The presentation of these measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to supplement GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone. The definition of these non-GAAP measures may be changed periodically by management to adjust for significant items important to an understanding of operating trends and to adjust for items that may not reflect the trend of future results by excluding transactions that are not indicative of our core operating performance. Furthermore, analogous measures are used by industry analysts to evaluate our operating performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, capital investments and other factors.

Included below are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PRELIMINARY ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2026 Net loss $ (12,252) Interest expense 962 Interest income (2,919) Income tax benefit (6,595) Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 36,044 Non-cash stock compensation expense 4,236 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 5,214 Amortization of acquired intangibles 876 Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,566

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended (In thousands, except for per ton data) June 30, 2026 Coal revenues $ 491,505 Less: freight and handling fulfillment revenues (70,220) Non-GAAP coal revenues $ 421,285 Non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton $ 118.71



Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 443,663 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 35,750 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 5,214 Amortization of acquired intangibles 876 Total cost of coal sales $ 485,503 Less: freight and handling costs (70,220) Less: depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (35,750) Less: accretion on asset retirement obligations (5,214) Less: amortization of acquired intangibles (876) Less: idled and closed mine costs (7,654) Non-GAAP cost of coal sales $ 365,789 Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton $ 103.07



GAAP coal margin $ 6,002 GAAP coal margin per ton $ 1.69



Non-GAAP coal margin $ 55,496 Non-GAAP coal margin per ton $ 15.64



Tons sold 3,549

(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Tons Sold

Coal Revenues

Non-GAAP

Coal sales

realization per

ton

% of Met Tons Sold Domestic 929

$ 124,829

$ 134.37

30 % Export - Australian indexed 685

98,516

$ 143.82

22 % Export - other pricing mechanisms 1,493

162,863

$ 109.08

48 % Total Met segment - met coal 3,107

386,208

$ 124.30

100 % Met segment - thermal coal 442

35,077

$ 79.36



Non-GAAP coal revenues 3,549

421,285

$ 118.71



Add: freight and handling fulfillment revenues —

70,220







Coal revenues 3,549

$ 491,505









INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT: EMILY O'QUINN

[email protected]

[email protected]

(423) 573-0369

SOURCE ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC.