Alpha Health Publishes Comprehensive "Buyer's Guide to Healthcare Revenue Cycle Automation"

"Over the past several years, we have seen a significant focus on digital transformation efforts in healthcare. Business dynamics driven by COVID-19 have only intensified this focus," noted Malinka Walaliyadde, co-founder and CEO of Alpha Health. "As a result, automation in revenue cycle operations has transitioned from an aspirational 'nice to have' to a mission-critical driver of efficiency and cost effectiveness for providers."

In a recent survey of more than 500 chief financial officers (CFOs) and revenue cycle leaders at health systems and hospitals across the country, more than 66 percent say their organization is actively using or implementing automation tools in their revenue cycle operations today. The survey was commissioned by Alpha Health and conducted by the Healthcare Financial Management Association's (HFMA) Pulse Survey program.

"The opportunity going forward for provider organizations is to expand their ambitions and scope for automation," added Walaliyadde. "Instead of identifying dozens of small, discrete use-cases and never getting past the first few due to high setup and maintenance costs, it's now time to take a more comprehensive approach. Moving towards foundational end-to-end automation for entire functions will drive giant leaps in efficiency."

The "Buyer's Guide to Healthcare Revenue Cycle Automation" provides an in-depth look at the automation process; how to understand the total cost of ownership for automation solutions; and how to ensure transparent pricing is tied to meaningful business results, among other considerations. Specific topics include:

