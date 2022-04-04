DUBLIN, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alpha Mannosidosis Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030, By Therapy Type, Indication, End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global alpha mannosidosis market as it emerges from the COVID 19 shut down.



This report describes and explains the global alpha mannosidosis market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global alpha mannosidosis market reached a value of nearly $7.60 million in 2020 to $70.06 million in 2025 at a rate of 55.9%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2025 and reach $143.14 million in 2030.



Growth of the market will benefit from regulatory support, market exclusivity of orphan drugs, reimbursement for the therapies, orphan drug manufacturers' incentives, growth in research and development, increase in investments in genetic therapies, rise in healthcare expenditure, and market exclusivity of orphan drugs. The market was restrained by high costs of therapy and orphan drugs, low healthcare expenditure and coronavirus pandemic



The alpha mannosidosis market is segmented by therapy type into bone marrow transplant (BMT), enzyme replacement therapy (ERT), and others. The enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) segment of the alpha mannosidosis market accounted for $7.6 million in 2020 and expected to reach a value of $23.5 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 25.3%.



The alpha mannosidosis market is segmented by indication into type I, type II, and type III. The type II was the largest segment of the alpha mannosidosis market segmented by indication type, accounting for 45% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the type III segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the alpha mannosidosis market segmented by indication type, at a CAGR of 18.1% during 2020-2025.



The alpha mannosidosis market is also segmented by end-user into hospital and specialty clinics. The hospitals market was the largest segment of the alpha mannosidosis market segmented by end-user, accounting for 81.5% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the specialty clinics segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the alpha mannosidosis market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 16.6% during 2020-2025.



North America was the largest region in the alpha mannosidosis market in 2020. It will be followed by the Western Europe, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the alpha mannosidosis market will be Asia Pacific and Western Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 38.1% and 14.0% respectively during 2025-2030.



The global alpha mannosidosis market is highly concentrated, with only few players in the market. One company in the market made up to 89.20% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.



The top opportunities in the alpha mannosidosis market segmented by therapy type will arise in the others segment, which will gain $26.8 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the alpha mannosidosis market segmented by indication will arise in type III segment, which will gain $28.9 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the alpha mannosidosis market segmented by end-user will arise in hospitals segment, which will gain $49.0 million of global annual sales by 2025. The alpha mannosidosis market size will gain the most in the USA at $30.7 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the alpha mannosidosis includes increasing use of enzyme therapy, adopting the use of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, and adopting the use of cisterna magna infusion.



Player-adopted strategies in the alpha mannosidosis market include strengthening rare disease business by establishing a separate division to focus on more research and development and by new product launches.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the alpha mannosidosis companies to offer enzyme replacement therapy, focus on hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), focus on cisterna magna infusion, expand through partnerships and collaborations, expand in emerging markets, expand in geographies with reimbursement support, expand for educational and research purposes, offer value-based pricing, focus on securing long-term contracts with healthcare institutions, conduct informative seminars and fairs, partnering with key healthcare providers, participate in trade shows and awareness events, increase visibility through business websites and listing websites and focus on hospitals and other diagnostic centers.



