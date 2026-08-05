Altair Industries Announces the Acquisition of Central Wire Industries

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair Industries ("Altair"), a private equity firm that partners with management teams in an effort to scale middle-market businesses across the aerospace and defense ("A&D") and mission-critical industrial sectors, announced today that it has acquired Central Wire Industries ("CWI" or "the Company"), a global manufacturer of specialty alloy wire and cable products with operations across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Founded in 1955, CWI specializes in high-performance materials, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, and red metals, producing engineered components for mission-critical applications that demand specified metal properties, tight tolerances, corrosion resistance, reliability, and durability. CWI serves over 3,000 customers annually across the A&D, industrial, medical, and energy end markets.

The acquisition comes amid growing demand for domestically produced, mission-critical materials, as customers across A&D and industrial supply chains increasingly prioritize supply chain resilience and reliable, U.S.-based sourcing of specialty alloy components.

Altair commented, "CWI has built an exceptional platform comprised of a talented team, deep customer relationships, and a dependable supply chain that few competitors can match. Specialty manufacturing for A&D and mission-critical industrial applications is exactly where we believe we can add significant value, and we see significant opportunity to invest in the Company's capacity, capabilities, and people to support its next phase of growth. We look forward to partnering with the CWI team and helping the Company scale in this next chapter."

Altair expects to work closely with CWI's management team in an effort to drive operational excellence, accelerate growth initiatives, and build on the Company's foundation of metallurgical expertise, quality, and customer service.

"We were looking for a partner who shared our commitment to scaling the business and operational excellence. Altair stood out to us because of their disciplined operating approach, hands-on partnership model, and deep understanding of the industries and customers we serve. We are excited to partner with Altair and the future opportunities this acquisition creates for our employees, customers, suppliers, and industry partners" said Paul From, President & CEO of CWI.

Greenberg Traurig served as legal counsel to Altair and Holland & Knight served as legal counsel to CWI. Stout advised both Altair and CWI as financial and debt advisor. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Altair Industries

Founded in 2025, Altair Industries is a private equity firm focused on middle-market aerospace and defense and mission-critical industrial companies. Altair partners with management teams in an effort to enhance operations and drive sustainable growth, combining organic initiatives with disciplined M&A to build and scale resilient, high-performing platforms. For more information, please visit https://www.altairindustries.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Central Wire Industries

Central Wire Industries is a manufacturer of specialty alloy wire and cable products serving mission-critical applications across the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and energy end markets. CWI specializes in high performance materials including stainless steel, nickel alloys, and red metals, operating across 12 manufacturing sites and serving over 3,000 customers globally. To learn more, please visit https://centralwire.com/.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Altair Industries LLC