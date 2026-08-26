Alter Behavioral Health and Care Predictor Ignite New Healthcare Era with 2026 Behavioral Health Outcomes Consortium

Countdown begins as visionaries, innovators, and advocates prepare to unite in the development of a framework designed to elevate patient care

DANA POINT, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alter Behavioral Health and Care Predictor™ are proud to announce the first-of-its-kind 2026 Behavioral Health Outcomes Consortium (BHOC26), taking place on September 8-10, 2026, at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point, CA.

This collaborative landmark event represents a bold step forward, bringing together providers, payers, researchers, technology innovators, and policymakers to set meaningful industry standards and create a common outcomes framework for measuring, improving, and showcasing the impact of behavioral health care.

"BHOC26 wasn't developed with the goal of creating a flat and passive platform for the basic exchange of ideas – it was founded on the desire to create a truly actionable plan that can be leveraged across sectors to shape the future of behavioral health," said Michael Castanon, CEO of Alter Behavioral Health and Care Predictor, and founder of BHOC26. "We will bring together a passionate collective that is completely committed to driving meaningful change, and I have no doubt we'll leave inspired and ready to elevate care for all."

Over the course of three days, BHOC26 will foster open dialogue and innovative thinking through a series of panel discussions and workshops, featuring some of the industry's brightest minds, including executives from Optum, Magellan Health, Carelon, and TPN.Health. Attendees will explore new approaches to delivering high-quality behavioral health services, exploring operational excellence, patient care, regulatory compliance, and emerging trends.

The consortium will close with a final keynote from Patrick J. Kennedy, former U.S. Representative, founder of The Kennedy Forum, and co-founder of One Mind and Psych Hub.

"The future of behavioral healthcare depends on moving from fragmented measurement toward a connected, accountable outcomes infrastructure," says Trevor Colhoun, CEO, TPN.health, and Payer Chair of BHOC26. "BHOC brings the right stakeholders to the table to challenge existing assumptions and build consensus. We look forward to contributing our expertise to a framework that can support better care, stronger collaboration, and greater accountability across the industry."

To learn more about BHOC26 or to register, please visit https://bhoc26.com/. The full consortium agenda can be found here.

About Alter Behavioral Health

Alter Behavioral Health is a premier mental health treatment network dedicated to offering compassionate, evidence-based care for individuals facing complex psychiatric conditions. Utilizing state-of-the-art diagnostic tools, personalized treatment modalities, and holistic support systems, Alter Behavioral Health empowers clients to achieve lasting recovery and mental wellness.

About Care Predictor™

Care Predictor helps organizations hire and engage staff who deliver exceptional care - by combining the depth of behavioral science with the precision of modern data analytics.

SOURCE Alter Behavioral Health