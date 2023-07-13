Alternative Finance Market to grow by USD 63.35 billion from 2022-2027; Better returns for investors to drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The alternative finance market is set to grow by USD 63.35 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 7.71% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Better returns for investors drive the alternative finance market growth. Alternative finance platforms offer investors better returns compared to traditional financial instruments such as fixed deposits (FDs) or government bonds. While the average yield on FDs or 10-year government bonds in developed countries like the UK and the US is around 1%-3%, alternative finance investment platforms like LendingClub and Funding Circle provide an average theoretical return of 7%. Developing countries also witness new investors entering the market due to the faster return on investment offered by alternative finance platforms. Additionally, alternative finance operators can offer higher ROI due to their lower operating costs compared to banks and other financial institutions. Online platforms have minimal physical assets, low human resource, and operating costs, and reduced capital acquisition, collection, and billing expenses. All transactions with investors and debtors are conducted online, enabling alternative finance operators to provide better returns to investors. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period. Here is an exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alternative Finance Market 2023-2027

The alternative finance market covers the following areas:

Significant Alternative Finance Market Trend- The emerging factor shaping the alternative finance market growth is the rapid growth in APAC region.

Major Alternative Finance Market Challenge- The high risk of credit default is one of the key challenges impeding the alternative finance market growth.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Alternative Finance Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (P2P lending, crowdfunding, and invoice trading), end-user (individual and organization), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The alternative financing market share growth by the P2P lending segment will be significant during the forecast period. The P2P consumer lending segment, particularly P2P lending, dominates the market due to the proliferation of online consumer lending platforms and the integration of technology in financial transactions. Prominent P2P lending platforms like LendingClub, Zopa, Bondora Capital, Prosper Marketplace, and Upstart Network have gained popularity. However, P2P lending carries a higher risk of default as the loans are unsecured, prompting large investors to diversify their portfolios. Challenges such as platform failures, fraud risks, hacking, and data theft are also associated with P2P lending. These factors are expected to drive the demand for the P2P lending segment, fueling market growth during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Bondora Capital OU

CircleUp Network Inc.

ConnectionPoint Systems Inc.

Crowdfunder Ltd.

Fundable LLC

Funding Circle Holdings Plc

Funding Options Ltd.

Fundrise LLC

GoFundMe Inc.

Indiegogo Inc.

Invoice Interchange Pvt. Ltd.

Kickstarter PBC

Kriya Finance Ltd.

Lending Crowd

LendingClub Corp.

OFB Tech Pvt. Ltd.

RealCrowd Inc.

Sancus Lending Group Ltd.

Trade Ledger Pty. Ltd.

Upstart Network Inc.

Vendors Offerings

Bondora Capital OU - The company offers alternative finance loans which invest in business ventures and provide capital for startups that need quick funding.

The company offers alternative finance loans which invest in business ventures and provide capital for startups that need quick funding. CircleUp Network Inc. - The company offers alternative finance in the form of a cash flow loan which is usually amortized for a relatively short duration ranging from four to eight years.

The company offers alternative finance in the form of a cash flow loan which is usually amortized for a relatively short duration ranging from four to eight years. ConnectionPoint Systems Inc. - The company offers alternative finance to entrepreneurs in the form of crowdfunding loans for innovative business ideas.

The community banking market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 207.21 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by area (metropolitan and rural and micropolitan), sector (small business, CRE, and agriculture), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The rise in the adoption of microlending in developing nations is notably driving market growth.

The digital banking platforms market share is expected to increase by USD 21.07 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.52%. This report extensively covers the digital banking platform's market segmentation by type (retail banking and corporate banking) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growing use of digital payment solutions is a key factor driving the global digital banking platforms market growth.

Alternative Finance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.71% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 63.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.65 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 72% Key countries US, China, Indonesia, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bondora Capital OU, CircleUp Network Inc., ConnectionPoint Systems Inc., Crowdfunder Ltd., Fundable LLC, Funding Circle Holdings Plc, Funding Options Ltd., Fundrise LLC, GoFundMe Inc., Indiegogo Inc., Invoice Interchange Pvt. Ltd., Kickstarter PBC, Kriya Finance Ltd., Lending Crowd, LendingClub Corp., OFB Tech Pvt. Ltd., RealCrowd Inc., Sancus Lending Group Ltd., Trade Ledger Pty. Ltd., and Upstart Network Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

