Alternative Protein Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2023: Rapidly Growing Plant-based Foods Market Opens Avenues for Further Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alternative Protein Processing Equipment Market by Type (Dryers, Centrifuges, Grinders, Evaporators), Mode of Operation, Production Capacity, Application (Plant Proteins, Insect Proteins, Microbial Proteins) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The alternative protein processing equipment market is projected to reach $2.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the alternative protein processing equipment market across five major geographies, emphasizing the current market trends, market size, and recent developments and providing the forecast till 2030.



The growth of the alternative protein processing equipment market is mainly attributed to the innovations in alternative protein processing equipment, alternative protein manufacturers' focus on reducing production costs, growing venture investments in alternative protein companies, and increased utilization of alternative protein as an ingredient in food & beverage products. However, the high equipment cost is expected to hinder the growth of this market to a notable extent.



Based on type, the filtration systems segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to increasing awareness about safety and filtration processes, advancements in membrane filtration technologies, and increased demand for better product quality. Other benefits of this technology include high protein retention, improved process sustainability, and enhanced protein functionality.



Based on mode of operation, in 2023, the semi-automatic segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global alternative protein processing equipment market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to its benefits, such as greatly improved labor productivity, flexibility in production processes, and technical & economic feasibility.



Based on production capacity, the small & medium scale production segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the rising government support for the development of small-scale processing enterprises, low expenditure requirement, and increased productivity.



Based on application, the insect-based protein segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is driven by factors such as the growing greenhouse gas emissions from livestock and poultry, the high nutritional value of insects, the low environmental impact over their entire life cycle, and the low risk of transmitting zoonotic diseases.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the current value of revenue generated by the global alternative protein processing equipment market?

At what rate is the global alternative protein processing equipment demand projected to grow for the next 5-7 years?

What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the global alternative protein processing equipment market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the global and regional levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

What are the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global alternative protein processing equipment market?

Which segments in terms of type, mode of operation, production capacity, and application create major traction for the manufacturers in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the alternative protein processing equipment market?

Who are the major players in the global alternative protein processing equipment market? What are their specific product offerings in this market?

What are the recent strategic developments in the global alternative protein processing equipment market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Scope of the Report:

Global Alternative Protein Processing Equipment Market, by Type

Dryers

Centrifuges

Filtration Systems

Mixing Systems

Evaporators

Boilers

Grinders

Screw Press

Other Equipment

Global Alternative Protein Processing Equipment Market, by Mode of Operation

Semi-automatic

Automatic

Global Alternative Protein Processing Equipment Market, by Production Capacity

Small & Medium Scale Production

Large Scale Production

Global Alternative Protein Processing Equipment Market, by Application

Plant-based Proteins

Insect-based Proteins

Microbial-based Proteins

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Innovations in Alternative Protein Processing Equipment

Alternative Protein Manufacturers' Focus on Reducing Production Costs

Growing Venture Investments in Alternative Protein Companies

Increased Utilization of Alternative Protein as an Ingredient in Food & Beverage Products

Restraints

High Equipment Costs

Opportunities

Untapped Markets in Emerging Economies

Rapidly Growing Plant-based Foods Market

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Labor

Global Alternative Protein Processing Equipment Market, by Region

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights



5. Global Alternative Protein Processing Equipment Market, by Type



6. Global Alternative Protein Processing Equipment Market, by Mode of Operation



7. Global Alternative Protein Processing Equipment Market, by Production Capacity



8. Global Alternative Protein Processing Equipment Market, by Application



9. Alternative Protein Processing Equipment Market, by Geography



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Key Growth Strategies

10.3. Competitive Benchmarking



11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)



12. Appendix

12.1. Questionnaire

12.2. Available Customization





Companies Mentioned





Alfa Laval AB

ANDRITZ AG

Bepex International LLC

Buhler Holding AG

Clextral SAS

Coperion GmbH

Flottweg SE

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Hosokawa Micron B.V.

Koch Separation Solutions

Maschinenfabrik Reinartz GmbH & Co. KG

NETZSCH-Feinmahltechnik GmbH

SiccaDania A/SSPX Flow Inc. .

