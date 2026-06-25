Altus Management Group Names TJ Stewart Director of Property Management

AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Altus Management Group (AMG), a leading property management platform affiliated with Altus Equity Group, is pleased to announce the addition of TJ Stewart as Director of Property Management. With more than 20 years of experience in the real estate industry, TJ brings a unique blend of operational expertise, leadership, and people-focused management to the role, having held senior leadership positions at Refined Residential, Weller Residential, Haven Residential, RPM Living, and BH Management.

TJ Stewart

TJ's career began on the front lines of property operations, where she gained firsthand experience across leasing, resident relations, maintenance operations, team leadership, and asset performance. Through dedication, continuous growth, and strong relationship-building, she steadily advanced through leadership roles spanning onsite management, regional oversight, and corporate leadership.

Throughout her career, TJ has built a reputation for cultivating high-performing teams, strengthening organizational culture, and driving operational excellence while maintaining a strong focus on the people behind the business. She has led operations across portfolios ranging from 2,200 to 12,000 units, supported acquisitions and portfolio transitions, and driven performance through disciplined execution and team development.

As Director of Property Management, TJ leads portfolio operations, talent development, strategic initiatives, and performance optimization across the Altus Management Group platform. She is passionate about elevating both people and processes, creating opportunities for growth, and building environments where team members, residents, and clients can thrive.

Teri Ernandes, Vice President of Administration, shared, "TJ is a people-first leader with deep operational experience and a proven ability to build strong teams. She brings the accountability, transparency, and servant-leadership mindset that aligns with our culture, and we're excited for the impact she'll have as we continue to scale."

TJ holds business management and marketing education from West Texas A&M University and has completed Ethan Allen Interiors' design certification program, supporting her practical approach to resident experience, capital execution, and operational performance.

TJ's appointment is effective immediately, and she will be based in AMG's Austin office supporting operational performance, team development, and execution across the Altus portfolio.

About Altus Management Group (AMG)

Altus Management Group (AMG) is the property management arm of Altus Equity Group, providing full-service management across multifamily and commercial portfolios nationwide. Built on the broader Altus platform, AMG combines operational discipline, data-driven execution, local market expertise, and a people-first culture to create long-term value for residents, clients, and ownership groups.

About Altus Equity Group Inc.

Altus Equity Group is a privately held real estate investment firm specializing in multifamily and industrial investments nationwide. The firm is supported by vertically integrated property management and private lending platforms through Altus Management Group and Altus Capital Group.

Media Contact

James McGee | Director of Business Development, Altus Equity Group

M: 619.865.1551 | E: [email protected] | W: altusequity.com

SOURCE Altus Management Group