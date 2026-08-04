ALUM LAUNCHES THE ULTIMATE LUXURY HOSPITALITY EXPERIENCE TO CELEBRATE THE MOST PASSIONATE COLLEGE FANS, ALUMNI AND COMMUNITIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY

The New Hospitality Concept, backed by Derek Jeter, Offers Private Club Lifestyle, Condo-Hotels, and Premium Game-Day Experiences Just Steps From Campus

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALUM, a luxury hospitality company, today announced its official launch, introducing a new category of destinations built upon some of the world's most passionate communities: college towns. Founded by a team of hospitality, real estate and sports industry veterans, ALUM brings together private members' clubs, luxury condo-hotels, award-winning food and beverage, and premium game-day experiences into a single destination near campuses nationwide.

ALUM is built on the simple yet powerful notion that the bond between alumni, fans, and their universities is one of the most enduring forms of passion and prestige that until now hasn't had a home worthy of it. All ALUM properties are deeply rooted in the local college traditions and culture where they will come to life, with each integrating a private Clubhouse, luxury condo-hotel, premium dining, and year-round programming. Purchasing a condo includes Clubhouse membership, and a limited number of memberships are also available to non-residents. The result is a destination that serves as a high-end community living room and turns every visit into a homecoming.

Each ALUM property is anchored by a members' Clubhouse that will serve as the premier gathering place in each market. Every Clubhouse features a food and beverage program curated by top local chefs, elevated interiors, and year-round programming that keeps the spirit and energy of game day alive. Membership is curated per market, fostering an intimate community bound together by a shared love for their university and its traditions.

"I've been developing real estate for thirty years, and I've never seen demand this obvious sit unserved this long," said Paul Brenneke, Co-Founder of ALUM. "Every one of these towns has tens of thousands of people showing up on a Saturday and hospitality built for a different era. What's changed is that the capital finally sees college towns as year-round markets instead of six home games."

The company's first property, ALUM Tuscaloosa, is currently in development in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, home to the University of Alabama, known as one of the most devoted college fan bases in the country. The 116,000-square-foot development will feature 68 luxury condo-hotel units, private members' club, a rooftop lounge, chef-curated dining, meeting and event spaces, and a pool, with a groundbreaking expected in the coming weeks. In addition to owning the site at University of Oregon, ALUM has a number of active negotiations, including Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Notre Dame, with plans to scale to 30-40 developments.

"Throughout my career, I've contributed to hospitality brands centered on creating a sense of belonging, but couldn't ignore the gap in college towns across America. These communities already owned the identity, tradition, loyalty and connection that great hospitality brands spend years trying to cultivate, yet there wasn't a worthy destination that reflected the strength of that passion," said David Vialli, CEO and Co-Founder of ALUM. "That core truth inspired ALUM. We're creating a home for alumni, fans, families and locals to come together year-round through exceptional hospitality and shared experiences, giving these communities a place and expression as meaningful as the traditions and legacy that unite them."

ALUM is already backed by Derek Jeter, Baseball Hall of Famer and one of the most celebrated figures in American sports. Joining as brand ambassador, board advisor, and investor, Jeter was drawn to ALUM through his personal connection to college communities, rooted in his Michigan upbringing, and his longstanding belief in the power of legacy, fandom, and tradition.

"Growing up in Michigan shaped who I am — the pride, the community, the way that connection never leaves you," said Jeter. "ALUM gets that and is focused on creating a place that honors what these towns already mean to millions of people, and giving them somewhere to celebrate it year-round."

ALUM has partnered with Legends, the global premium experiences company with deep roots in collegiate athletics, to operate its private clubs and drive relationships with university and athletic leadership across markets. Legends' experience managing premium hospitality at some of the most iconic venues in the country makes them a natural partner as ALUM builds its national footprint.

Additional ambassador and partner announcements are expected in the coming months as the company expands into new markets.

About ALUM

ALUM is a luxury hospitality and real estate company building private members' clubs, condo-hotels, and destination experiences in America's top college towns. Every ALUM property integrates a private Clubhouse, premium dining, luxury accommodations, and fan-focused programming into a single destination steps from campus — transforming every visit into a homecoming. For more information, visit alumclubs.com and follow along on social @alumclubs.

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SOURCE ALUM