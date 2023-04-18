Aluminum manufacturing market in Turkey to grow by USD 2,269.92 million during 2022-2027; Increasing demand for power infrastructure will boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aluminum manufacturing market size in Turkey is estimated to grow by USD 2,269.92 million during 2022-2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%. Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. View a sample report

Vendor Landscape

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Turkey Aluminum Manufacturing Market 2023-2027

The aluminum manufacturing market in Turkey is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market shares. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning, technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy the Report

Company Profiles

The report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including AKPA ALUMINYUM TIC AS, Albaksan Alasimli Bakir, Alko Aluminum, Almesan Aluminyum Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, Altim Aluminyum San Ve Tic Ltd Sti, Arslan Aluminyum AS, Assan Aluminum industry and trade Inc., Bor Aluminyum, BURAK ALUMINYUM SANAYI VE TICARET AS, Caliskan Aluminum Accessories, Cansan Aluminum, Dogus Kalp, Eti Aluminyum, Hisar Celik Dokum Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, KOLAS ALUMINYUM AS, Ozeren Aluminum, Ozgenc Makina, SEPA, Teknik Aluminum, and Tuna Aluminum.

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges - The market is driven by the increasing demand for power infrastructure. While conventional power generation and distribution infrastructure cannot meet current power demands, utilities and government agencies are expected to upgrade their power transmission and distribution equipment. These renovations and renovations will increase the need for energy infrastructure and significantly increase the demand for aluminum products that play an important role in energy transmission and distribution. Therefore, the Turkish aluminum manufacturing market is expected to grow rapidly throughout the forecast period.

However, the increased use of high-performance steel in automotive body panels will hinder market growth. Expanding usage of refined steel for body panels is one of the major challenges facing the Turkish aluminum manufacturing market. For example, major automaker Audi replaced the aluminum body in its A8 model with a steel body. Certain grades of steel have a higher strength-to-weight ratio than aluminum. Aluminum has a higher stiffness-to-weight ratio than PHS steel, protecting riders and passengers in the event of an accident. Advanced High-Strength Steels (AHSS) are increasingly being used in automobiles, which slows down aluminum processing demand and is likely to be a major impediment to the growth of the Turkish aluminum processing market during the forecast period.

Key Trends-

The significance of secondary aluminum is growing, which is a primary factor influencing the growth of Turkey's aluminum manufacturing market. Aluminum is very easy to recycle. Aluminum recycled from older equipment is called secondary aluminum. The recovery and subsequent recycling of scrap aluminum from various waste materials is the first step in the secondary production of aluminum. To increase scrap quality and value, techniques such as color sorting and laser-induced decay spectroscopy (LIBS) are used to separate aluminum from other metals and alloys and remove impurities. Moreover, aluminum scrap is a valuable commodity because secondary aluminum manufacture uses 92% less energy than primary aluminum production. Therefore, the availability of secondary aluminum and its low cost is anticipated to help Turkey`s aluminum manufacturing business grow during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions in drivers, trends, and challenges - View a Sample Report

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (extrusion products, rolled products, wires, and others) and end-user (automotive and transportation, building and construction, packaging, machinery and equipment, and others).

The market share growth by the extrusion products segment will be significant during the forecast period. Aluminum extrusion manufacturers can produce aluminum rolled products in their own integrated factories. These commodities are used to improve the adaptability of modern operations of various scales. Moreover, these products are contaminated with mill oil and have oxidation spots. Extruded aluminum products are, therefore, mainly used in applications where the aesthetic appeal of the product is not essential. In the automotive and transportation sector, increasing aluminum content in internal combustion engines and electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

Related Reports:

The aluminum sulfide market size is projected to increase by USD 1.67 billion , and the growth momentum is estimated to decelerate at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2021 and 2026. The market is segmented by end-user (oil and gas, water and wastewater treatment, and others) and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

size is projected to increase by , and the growth momentum is estimated to decelerate at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2021 and 2026. The market is segmented by end-user (oil and gas, water and wastewater treatment, and others) and geography ( , APAC, , and , and ). The aluminum smelting market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.18% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 26.99 billion . The market is segmented by type (ingots, billets, and wire rods), end-user (transportation, heavy machinery and industrial, construction, and others), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

Aluminum Manufacturing Market In Turkey Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,269.92 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.52 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AKPA ALUMINYUM TIC AS, Albaksan Alasimli Bakir, Alko Aluminum, Almesan Aluminyum Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, Altim Aluminyum San Ve Tic Ltd Sti, Arslan Aluminyum AS, Assan Aluminum industry and trade Inc., Bor Aluminyum, BURAK ALUMINYUM SANAYI VE TICARET AS, Caliskan Aluminum Accessories, Cansan Aluminum, Dogus Kalp, Eti Aluminyum, Hisar Celik Dokum Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, KOLAS ALUMINYUM AS, Ozeren Aluminum, Ozgenc Makina, SEPA, Teknik Aluminum, and Tuna Aluminum Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Materials Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 11: Chart on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Chart on Turkey : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Turkey : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Aluminum manufacturing market in Turkey 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Aluminum manufacturing market in Turkey 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Extrusion products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Extrusion products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Extrusion products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Extrusion products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Extrusion products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Rolled products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Rolled products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Rolled products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Rolled products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Rolled products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Wires - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Wires - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Wires - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Wires - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Wires - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 41: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Automotive and transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Automotive and transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Machinery and equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Machinery and equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Machinery and equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Machinery and equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Machinery and equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 73: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 74: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 75: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 76: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 77: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 78: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 79: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 AKPA ALUMINYUM TIC AS

Exhibit 80: AKPA ALUMINYUM TIC AS - Overview



Exhibit 81: AKPA ALUMINYUM TIC AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 82: AKPA ALUMINYUM TIC AS - Key offerings

11.4 Almesan Aluminyum Sanayi ve Ticaret AS

Exhibit 83: Almesan Aluminyum Sanayi ve Ticaret AS - Overview



Exhibit 84: Almesan Aluminyum Sanayi ve Ticaret AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 85: Almesan Aluminyum Sanayi ve Ticaret AS - Key offerings

11.5 Altim Aluminyum San Ve Tic Ltd Sti

Exhibit 86: Altim Aluminyum San Ve Tic Ltd Sti - Overview



Exhibit 87: Altim Aluminyum San Ve Tic Ltd Sti - Product / Service



Exhibit 88: Altim Aluminyum San Ve Tic Ltd Sti - Key offerings

11.6 Arslan Aluminyum AS

Exhibit 89: Arslan Aluminyum AS - Overview



Exhibit 90: Arslan Aluminyum AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Arslan Aluminyum AS - Key offerings

11.7 Assan Aluminum industry and trade Inc.

Exhibit 92: Assan Aluminum industry and trade Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Assan Aluminum industry and trade Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Assan Aluminum industry and trade Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 Bor Aluminyum

Exhibit 95: Bor Aluminyum - Overview



Exhibit 96: Bor Aluminyum - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Bor Aluminyum - Key offerings

11.9 BURAK ALUMINYUM SANAYI VE TICARET AS

Exhibit 98: BURAK ALUMINYUM SANAYI VE TICARET AS - Overview



Exhibit 99: BURAK ALUMINYUM SANAYI VE TICARET AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: BURAK ALUMINYUM SANAYI VE TICARET AS - Key offerings

11.10 Caliskan Aluminum Accessories

Exhibit 101: Caliskan Aluminum Accessories - Overview



Exhibit 102: Caliskan Aluminum Accessories - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Caliskan Aluminum Accessories - Key offerings

11.11 Eti Aluminyum

Exhibit 104: Eti Aluminyum - Overview



Exhibit 105: Eti Aluminyum - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Eti Aluminyum - Key offerings

11.12 Hisar Celik Dokum Sanayi ve Ticaret AS

Exhibit 107: Hisar Celik Dokum Sanayi ve Ticaret AS - Overview



Exhibit 108: Hisar Celik Dokum Sanayi ve Ticaret AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Hisar Celik Dokum Sanayi ve Ticaret AS - Key offerings

11.13 KOLAS ALUMINYUM AS

Exhibit 110: KOLAS ALUMINYUM AS - Overview



Exhibit 111: KOLAS ALUMINYUM AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: KOLAS ALUMINYUM AS - Key offerings

11.14 Ozeren Aluminum

Exhibit 113: Ozeren Aluminum - Overview



Exhibit 114: Ozeren Aluminum - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Ozeren Aluminum - Key offerings

11.15 Ozgenc Makina

Exhibit 116: Ozgenc Makina - Overview



Exhibit 117: Ozgenc Makina - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Ozgenc Makina - Key offerings

11.16 Teknik Aluminum

Exhibit 119: Teknik Aluminum - Overview



Exhibit 120: Teknik Aluminum - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Teknik Aluminum - Key offerings

11.17 Tuna Aluminum

Exhibit 122: Tuna Aluminum - Overview



Exhibit 123: Tuna Aluminum - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Tuna Aluminum - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio