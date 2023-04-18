Aluminum manufacturing market in Turkey to grow by USD 2,269.92 million during 2022-2027; Increasing demand for power infrastructure will boost the market - Technavio

Apr 18, 2023, 21:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aluminum manufacturing market size in Turkey is estimated to grow by USD 2,269.92 million during 2022-2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%. Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. View a sample report
Vendor Landscape
The aluminum manufacturing market in Turkey is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market shares. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning, technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy the Report
Company Profiles
The report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including AKPA ALUMINYUM TIC AS, Albaksan Alasimli Bakir, Alko Aluminum, Almesan Aluminyum Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, Altim Aluminyum San Ve Tic Ltd Sti, Arslan Aluminyum AS, Assan Aluminum industry and trade Inc., Bor Aluminyum, BURAK ALUMINYUM SANAYI VE TICARET AS, Caliskan Aluminum Accessories, Cansan Aluminum, Dogus Kalp, Eti Aluminyum, Hisar Celik Dokum Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, KOLAS ALUMINYUM AS, Ozeren Aluminum, Ozgenc Makina, SEPA, Teknik Aluminum, and Tuna Aluminum.
Market Dynamics
Major Drivers & Challenges - The market is driven by the increasing demand for power infrastructure. While conventional power generation and distribution infrastructure cannot meet current power demands, utilities and government agencies are expected to upgrade their power transmission and distribution equipment. These renovations and renovations will increase the need for energy infrastructure and significantly increase the demand for aluminum products that play an important role in energy transmission and distribution. Therefore, the Turkish aluminum manufacturing market is expected to grow rapidly throughout the forecast period.
However, the increased use of high-performance steel in automotive body panels will hinder market growth. Expanding usage of refined steel for body panels is one of the major challenges facing the Turkish aluminum manufacturing market. For example, major automaker Audi replaced the aluminum body in its A8 model with a steel body. Certain grades of steel have a higher strength-to-weight ratio than aluminum. Aluminum has a higher stiffness-to-weight ratio than PHS steel, protecting riders and passengers in the event of an accident. Advanced High-Strength Steels (AHSS) are increasingly being used in automobiles, which slows down aluminum processing demand and is likely to be a major impediment to the growth of the Turkish aluminum processing market during the forecast period.
Key Trends-
The significance of secondary aluminum is growing, which is a primary factor influencing the growth of Turkey's aluminum manufacturing market. Aluminum is very easy to recycle. Aluminum recycled from older equipment is called secondary aluminum. The recovery and subsequent recycling of scrap aluminum from various waste materials is the first step in the secondary production of aluminum. To increase scrap quality and value, techniques such as color sorting and laser-induced decay spectroscopy (LIBS) are used to separate aluminum from other metals and alloys and remove impurities. Moreover, aluminum scrap is a valuable commodity because secondary aluminum manufacture uses 92% less energy than primary aluminum production. Therefore, the availability of secondary aluminum and its low cost is anticipated to help Turkey`s aluminum manufacturing business grow during the forecast period.
To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions in drivers, trends, and challenges - View a Sample Report
Competitive Analysis
The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.
Market Segmentation
This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (extrusion products, rolled products, wires, and others) and end-user (automotive and transportation, building and construction, packaging, machinery and equipment, and others).
The market share growth by the extrusion products segment will be significant during the forecast period. Aluminum extrusion manufacturers can produce aluminum rolled products in their own integrated factories. These commodities are used to improve the adaptability of modern operations of various scales. Moreover, these products are contaminated with mill oil and have oxidation spots. Extruded aluminum products are, therefore, mainly used in applications where the aesthetic appeal of the product is not essential. In the automotive and transportation sector, increasing aluminum content in internal combustion engines and electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000
Related Reports:
- The aluminum sulfide market size is projected to increase by USD 1.67 billion, and the growth momentum is estimated to decelerate at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2021 and 2026. The market is segmented by end-user (oil and gas, water and wastewater treatment, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
- The aluminum smelting market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.18% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 26.99 billion. The market is segmented by type (ingots, billets, and wire rods), end-user (transportation, heavy machinery and industrial, construction, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
|
Aluminum Manufacturing Market In Turkey Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 2,269.92 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
5.52
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
AKPA ALUMINYUM TIC AS, Albaksan Alasimli Bakir, Alko Aluminum, Almesan Aluminyum Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, Altim Aluminyum San Ve Tic Ltd Sti, Arslan Aluminyum AS, Assan Aluminum industry and trade Inc., Bor Aluminyum, BURAK ALUMINYUM SANAYI VE TICARET AS, Caliskan Aluminum Accessories, Cansan Aluminum, Dogus Kalp, Eti Aluminyum, Hisar Celik Dokum Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, KOLAS ALUMINYUM AS, Ozeren Aluminum, Ozgenc Makina, SEPA, Teknik Aluminum, and Tuna Aluminum
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Technavio's Materials Market Reports
Table of contents:
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 07: Parent market
- Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 10: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 11: Chart on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 12: Data Table on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Turkey: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Turkey: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Aluminum manufacturing market in Turkey 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Aluminum manufacturing market in Turkey 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Extrusion products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Extrusion products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Extrusion products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Extrusion products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Extrusion products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Rolled products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Rolled products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Rolled products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Rolled products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Rolled products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Wires - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Wires - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Wires - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Wires - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Wires - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 47: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 7.3 Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Automotive and transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Automotive and transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Machinery and equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Machinery and equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Machinery and equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Machinery and equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Machinery and equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 73: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 74: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 75: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 76: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 77: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 78: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 79: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 AKPA ALUMINYUM TIC AS
- Exhibit 80: AKPA ALUMINYUM TIC AS - Overview
- Exhibit 81: AKPA ALUMINYUM TIC AS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 82: AKPA ALUMINYUM TIC AS - Key offerings
- 11.4 Almesan Aluminyum Sanayi ve Ticaret AS
- Exhibit 83: Almesan Aluminyum Sanayi ve Ticaret AS - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Almesan Aluminyum Sanayi ve Ticaret AS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 85: Almesan Aluminyum Sanayi ve Ticaret AS - Key offerings
- 11.5 Altim Aluminyum San Ve Tic Ltd Sti
- Exhibit 86: Altim Aluminyum San Ve Tic Ltd Sti - Overview
- Exhibit 87: Altim Aluminyum San Ve Tic Ltd Sti - Product / Service
- Exhibit 88: Altim Aluminyum San Ve Tic Ltd Sti - Key offerings
- 11.6 Arslan Aluminyum AS
- Exhibit 89: Arslan Aluminyum AS - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Arslan Aluminyum AS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: Arslan Aluminyum AS - Key offerings
- 11.7 Assan Aluminum industry and trade Inc.
- Exhibit 92: Assan Aluminum industry and trade Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Assan Aluminum industry and trade Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 94: Assan Aluminum industry and trade Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.8 Bor Aluminyum
- Exhibit 95: Bor Aluminyum - Overview
- Exhibit 96: Bor Aluminyum - Product / Service
- Exhibit 97: Bor Aluminyum - Key offerings
- 11.9 BURAK ALUMINYUM SANAYI VE TICARET AS
- Exhibit 98: BURAK ALUMINYUM SANAYI VE TICARET AS - Overview
- Exhibit 99: BURAK ALUMINYUM SANAYI VE TICARET AS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 100: BURAK ALUMINYUM SANAYI VE TICARET AS - Key offerings
- 11.10 Caliskan Aluminum Accessories
- Exhibit 101: Caliskan Aluminum Accessories - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Caliskan Aluminum Accessories - Product / Service
- Exhibit 103: Caliskan Aluminum Accessories - Key offerings
- 11.11 Eti Aluminyum
- Exhibit 104: Eti Aluminyum - Overview
- Exhibit 105: Eti Aluminyum - Product / Service
- Exhibit 106: Eti Aluminyum - Key offerings
- 11.12 Hisar Celik Dokum Sanayi ve Ticaret AS
- Exhibit 107: Hisar Celik Dokum Sanayi ve Ticaret AS - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Hisar Celik Dokum Sanayi ve Ticaret AS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 109: Hisar Celik Dokum Sanayi ve Ticaret AS - Key offerings
- 11.13 KOLAS ALUMINYUM AS
- Exhibit 110: KOLAS ALUMINYUM AS - Overview
- Exhibit 111: KOLAS ALUMINYUM AS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 112: KOLAS ALUMINYUM AS - Key offerings
- 11.14 Ozeren Aluminum
- Exhibit 113: Ozeren Aluminum - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Ozeren Aluminum - Product / Service
- Exhibit 115: Ozeren Aluminum - Key offerings
- 11.15 Ozgenc Makina
- Exhibit 116: Ozgenc Makina - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Ozgenc Makina - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Ozgenc Makina - Key offerings
- 11.16 Teknik Aluminum
- Exhibit 119: Teknik Aluminum - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Teknik Aluminum - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: Teknik Aluminum - Key offerings
- 11.17 Tuna Aluminum
- Exhibit 122: Tuna Aluminum - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Tuna Aluminum - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: Tuna Aluminum - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 128: Research methodology
- Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 130: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article