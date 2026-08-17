AM Best Reaffirms Builders Insurance Group's A (Excellent) Financial Strength Rating

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AM Best has reaffirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent), with a stable outlook, for Builders Insurance Group and the member companies within its rating unit. The affirmation reinforces Builders' strong financial foundation as the company continues to expand its products, geographic reach and capabilities.

AM Best A (Excellent) rating ogo

In its latest assessment, AM Best again recognized Builders for its very strong balance sheet strength, supported by strong capitalization, continued surplus growth and favorable reserve trends. The rating reflects the financial stability that provides a strong foundation for Builders as the company grows and invests for the future.

"Our A rating is an important measure of the financial strength and stability we bring to our agents and policyholders," said Todd Campbell, President & CEO of Builders. "As Builders grows, we remain focused on doing it the right way—with disciplined underwriting, strong capitalization and the insurance expertise that has guided this company for more than three decades. That strong foundation gives us the ability to invest for the long term in our people, technology and capabilities while pursuing new opportunities and continuing to deliver for the partners and businesses that rely on us."

AM Best noted that Builders' recent premium growth has been driven by surplus lines market opportunities as well as the expansion of products and territories. The rating agency also highlighted Builders' sustained net income, supported by strong investment income that reached a five-year high in 2025.

AM Best maintained a stable outlook, reflecting its expectation that Builders will sustain its overall very strong balance sheet assessment, with operating results contributing to the surplus growth needed to support an expanding book of business.

The A (Excellent) Financial Strength Rating applies to the Builders Insurance Group rating unit, including American Builders Insurance Company, Bondex Insurance Company, Builders Insurance (An Association Captive Company), Crossroads Insurance Company, Georgia Builders Insurance Company, National Builders Insurance Company, Specialty Builders Insurance Company, United Builders Insurance Company and Virginia Builders Insurance Company. Each carries a stable outlook.

To read AM Best's complete analysis, visit ratings.ambest.com (registration may be required).

About Builders

Builders is a regional property and casualty insurance company specializing in workers' compensation, commercial insurance and construction-related risks. Headquartered in Atlanta, Builders partners with independent agents to protect businesses across the Southeast and beyond. For over 30 years, the company has combined financial strength, industry-specific expertise and a culture of care to help businesses prevent injuries and support workers through the claims and recovery process. Rated A (Excellent) by AM Best, Builders has also been recognized as a Great Place To Work® and one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance.

SOURCE Builders Insurance Group