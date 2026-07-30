AMA Updates Project Management Programs to Reflect Today's Project Environment

Three leading programs now align with the PMBOK® Guide—Eighth Edition and prepare professionals to lead projects using predictive, agile and hybrid approaches.

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Management Association (AMA), a global leader in professional development, today announced updates to three of its leading project management programs. The revised curricula align with the latest PMBOK® Guide—Eighth Edition and address how projects are planned, led and delivered in today's organizations.

The updates extend beyond traditional project management methods by incorporating predictive, agile and hybrid approaches, along with a greater emphasis on leadership, business value and practical application. The three programs are the first in a broader initiative to keep AMA's project management curriculum aligned with the evolving needs of professionals and organizations.

The updated programs are:

"Project management practices are changing, and professionals need training that reflects how projects are delivered today," said Manny Avramidis, President & CEO, AMA. "These updates give participants repeatable approaches they can apply to deliver greater business value."

As a PMI Authorized Training Partner (ATP), AMA develops project management training that reflects current Project Management Institute standards. In addition to its PMP® Exam Prep program, AMA offers practical learning solutions for professionals at every level—from those new to project work to experienced project leaders responsible for complex initiatives.

The revised curricula recognize that no single project management approach fits every initiative. Participants will explore how to select and apply predictive, agile and hybrid methods based on the work, the team and the desired outcome. They will also strengthen the leadership and decision-making skills needed to address shifting priorities, communicate with stakeholders and maintain focus on business value.

"These programs reflect how project work is actually being done," said Avramidis. "Organizations need people who can bring structure to complex initiatives while remaining flexible enough to respond when circumstances change. Building that balance is essential to delivering stronger outcomes."

AMA will continue reviewing and updating additional programs over time as part of its commitment to providing practical, relevant development for today's workplace.

For more information about AMA's project management programs, visit https://www.amanet.org/training-topics/project-management/

About AMA

The American Management Association (AMA) has helped millions of professionals, through its world-class training and development programs, bring about positive change in their performance in order to improve business results. Learn more: amanet.org

Media Contact:

William D. Smith, Senior Marketing Strategist

American Management Association

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SOURCE American Management Association