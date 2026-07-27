Aman Clinics Introduces the World-Renowned Cenegenics Precision Medicine & Longevity Program to Qatar and the Region

DOHA, Qatar, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aman Clinics, a subsidiary of Aman Hospital, today announced a strategic partnership with Cenegenics, the global leader in longevity and performance medicine, to launch Cenegenics at Aman Clinics in Doha, Qatar.

The opening of Cenegenics at Aman Clinics marks a major milestone in Qatar's evolving healthcare landscape, introducing one of the world's most established and scientifically driven models for proactive health optimization, healthy aging, and human performance to the country for the first time.

At the center of the Cenegenics program is a clinical model built on data and precision protocols. Rather than relying on one-size-fits-all recommendations, Cenegenics uses advanced testing, genomic profiling, biomarker evaluation and clinical assessments to evaluate key areas of health, including metabolic function, cardiovascular risk, hormone balance, body composition, nutrition, fitness, cognitive performance, sleep, and lifestyle factors to create a comprehensive genomic and biological blueprint for precision health optimization. These insights are then translated into a personalized plan led by physicians, supported by a coordinated clinical team, and backed by nearly 30 years of clinical outcomes.

"Our partnership with Aman Clinics allows us to bring the Cenegenics model to a region known for innovation, excellence, and world-class care," said Graham Galka, Chief Executive Officer at Cenegenics. "Together, we are setting a new standard for precision healthcare and prevention."

As the first healthcare provider in the region to offer the Cenegenics methodology, Aman Clinics continues its mission of bringing global healthcare innovation to the local market. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing proactive medicine and helping individuals make more informed, data-driven decisions about their long-term health.

"Our partnership with Cenegenics marks an important milestone for Aman Clinics as we continue to bring world-class healthcare innovations to Qatar," said Gizele Alkoussa, Executive Director at Aman Clinics. "Together, we are redefining the future of healthcare by delivering personalized, preventive, physician-led care, empowering individuals to take a more proactive approach to their long-term health and well-being."

Visit https://cenegenics.com/amanclinicsqatar/ to learn more.

About Cenegenics

Cenegenics is the global leader in longevity and performance medicine, transforming human health across five continents for nearly 30 years. Since 1997, Cenegenics has pioneered a physician-led model that moves beyond reactive disease management toward prevention, optimization, and measurable health outcomes. Through advanced diagnostics, precision medicine, AI-informed insights, evidence-based protocols, and personalized coaching, Cenegenics helps members take control of their healthspan, improve performance, and unlock their full potential.

About Aman Clinics

Aman Clinics, a subsidiary of Aman Hospital, a wholly owned entity of Jaidah Holdings, is committed to delivering advanced, patient-centered healthcare in Qatar through worldclass clinical expertise, innovative medical programs, and a highly personalized care experience. Through its partnership with Cenegenics, Aman Clinics is expanding access to leading longevity and performance medicine services designed to support healthier aging, prevention, and long-term wellbeing.

Address:

Cenegenics at Aman Clinics

Msheireb Downtown Doha

Level G, Building 18, Zone 3, Street 800, Doha, Qatar

SOURCE Cenegenics