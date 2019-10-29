Amazingly doable destination wedding pointers from FlightHub and JustFly

Destination weddings don't have to break the bank it you plan realistically and accordingly. First of all, far-away weddings aren't usually more expensive as they tend to be smaller than the big shindigs we're used to at home; in your family's church or backyard, with a reception at a fancy downtown hotel, where you have to invite your great aunt and uncle, all the cousins and so on, and so on. But if you're planning on a semi-big affair, here's how you can hit it a homerun, far from home:

How to hit a home run far from home.

The average cost for a destination wedding is $17,000 for 100 people, and more often than not, there are usually fewer than 100 people that commit to making the journey. So, not to be gauche or crass, it's just a nice way to keep the numbers and costs down to a dull roar. A more intimate event tends to more inexpensive than a traditional at-home wedding which usually costs $25,000 for the same amount of people. An away-wedding may seem extravagant to your old Aunt Mildred, but It's actually a great way to keep all the numbers down.

Think of it as a 2-in-1, combo under the sun!

How to get married away without getting carried away.

Here are the most fabulous, less expensive places to get hitched: Martinique, Dominica (Not to be confused with the Dominican Republic), Jamaica, Costa Rica, Tulum, Cozumel, Curacao, and Puerto Vallarta.

What you need to know about destination wedding cost etiquette?

Okay, back to the wedding planning! Here's the lowdown on keeping costs down and minding your manners. If your guests are part of the wedding party, the bride and her family traditionally pay for the bridesmaids' accommodation, while the groom and his family take financial responsibility for the groomsmens' lodging. The wedding party should expect to cover outside activities and meals as well as their formal attire, travel, hairdos and grooming. Other guests are usually responsible for their hotel rooms, transportation to and from the destination, and any activities and meals outside of wedding events. The Bride and Groom can also take care of the costs for group activities so their guests feel as entertained and looked after as possible, to provide that "all-inclusive" feeling.

"Who pays for what?" in a nuptial nutshell.

Usually, the couple pays for their own resort stay and the wedding package or their dreams, while their guests are okay to pay their own way to the chosen location and for their accommodations. All in all, it's not a free-or-all, but the friends of the love-couple get to experience a beautiful beach vacation with their greatest friends. It's a holiday and a celebration far away with your nearest and dearest. Think of it as a win-win for everyone!

Keep the stress and costs down.

Beachfront or Mountaintop?

Imagine the fun of dressing for less.

Destination weddings aren't just for those with lots of money. Statistics show that 1 in 4 brides who have had a destination wedding have been able to pay for it by themselves. No loans, no debt, just a great celebration. And to start with, saving costs isn't just only about where you're going, a big part of it is about what you're wearing. For example, just think that if you choose to get married on a beach, why wear shoes? Going barefoot and saving on tux rentals, and expensive gowns can save you and your guests a fortune! Why not white jeans, and a summer dress versus designer garb that costs more than airfare? Add that together and that's close to a flight, or a night's accommodation, or maybe two. It all depends on your priorities, and your opportunities to make your dream wedding come true. FlightHub and JustFly are here to make it all happen, just one detail and click away from your getaway wedding celebration far from home, and well within budget.

