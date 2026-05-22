Amber International Appoints Brunei Investment Agency's Noorsurainah Tengah to Board of Directors

Veteran sovereign wealth fund executive and seasoned public-company director strengthens Board's institutional governance and investment oversight

SINGAPORE, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber International Holding Limited (Nasdaq: AMBR) ("Amber International" or the "Company"), operating under the brand "Amber Premium," today announced the appointment of Ms. Noorsurainah Tengah as an independent director of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective May 21, 2026. Ms. Tengah will serve on the Board's Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and Investment Committee.

Ms. Tengah is Head of Alternative Assets and Listed Assets at the Brunei Investment Agency (BIA), the sovereign wealth fund of the Government of Brunei, where she also serves on the Investment Committee and Management Committee. She brings to Amber International's Board extensive experience in sovereign wealth investment, alternative assets, institutional asset management, and public-company governance across multiple jurisdictions, at a pivotal stage in the Company's growth as a Nasdaq-listed digital wealth management platform.

About Ms. Noorsurainah Tengah

Ms. Tengah has led Alternative Assets and Listed Assets at BIA since December 2019, and previously served as Head of Alternative Assets and Real Estate during her tenure at the agency. She concurrently serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd., the manager of Mapletree Industrial Trust (SGX: ME8U) since April 2023, and as a Director of Perennial Holdings Private Limited and Perennial Group Private Limited since May 2024.

Over the preceding five years, Ms. Tengah has held senior leadership and board positions across listed companies, including directorships at EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: EGGF) and Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ), giving her direct experience as a director of U.S.-listed public companies.

Ms. Tengah holds a Master's degree in Finance and Economics from Manchester Business School (United Kingdom) and has completed the Program for Leadership Development at Harvard Business School. She is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA).

Concurrent with Ms. Tengah's appointment, the Company announced that Mr. Wayne Huo ("Mr. Huo") has resigned from his roles as director of the Board and his respective committee positions.

"We are pleased to welcome Ms. Tengah to our board," said Michael Wu, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Amber International. "Her deep financial industry expertise and strategic insight in both private and public markets will be instrumental in advancing the Company's strategic priorities and driving its continued growth. On behalf of the Board, I would also like to extend our sincere gratitude to Mr. Huo for his dedication and valuable contributions to Amber International throughout his tenure with the Company."

Following the foregoing changes, the Company's Board will consist of four directors, namely Mr. Michael Wu, Mr. Bo Shen, Ms. Vicky Wang and Mr. Yi Bao, and five independent directors, namely Ms. Noorsurainah Tengah, Ms. Jiao Jie, Mr. Lub Bun Chong, Mr. Philip Kan and Mr. Winson Ip Wing Wai, effective May 21, 2026.

About Amber International Holding Limited

Amber International Holding Limited (Nasdaq: AMBR), operating under the brand name "Amber Premium," is a global leading digital wealth management platform. As a private banking grade expert in digital wealth management and a subsidiary of Amber Group, Amber Premium is a trusted partner to high-net-worth individuals and leading institutions, delivering institutional-grade market access, execution infrastructure, and investment solutions. The firm is set to redefine the digital wealth management landscape, serving as a proven Nasdaq-listed gateway to digital assets. Learn more at www.ambr.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

Media & Investor Contacts

In Asia:

Amber International Holding Limited

Media Relations Team

Phone: +65 6022 0228

E-mail: [email protected] | [email protected]

In the United States:

International Elite Capital Inc.

Annabelle Zhang

Tel: +1 (646) 866-7928

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Amber International Holding Limited