Amber International Holding Limited Files 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SINGAPORE, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber International Holding Limited (Nasdaq: AMBR) ("Amber International", "we," "us," or the "Company"), a leading provider of institutional crypto financial services and solutions and operating under the brand name "Amber Premium", today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 13, 2026 U.S. Eastern Time.

The Company's annual report on Form 20-F, which contains its audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov as well as on the Company's investor relations website at www.ir.ambr.io. The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report, which contains its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge to its shareholders and holders of American depositary shares representing its Class A ordinary shares upon request. Requests should be directed to [email protected].

About Amber International Holding Limited

Amber International Holding Limited (Nasdaq: AMBR), operating under the brand name "Amber Premium," is a global leading digital wealth management platform. As a private banking grade expert in digital wealth management and a subsidiary of Amber Group, Amber Premium is a trusted partner to high-net-worth individuals and leading institutions, delivering institutional-grade market access, execution infrastructure, and investment solutions. The firm is set to redefine the digital wealth management landscape, serving as a proven Nasdaq-listed gateway to digital assets. Learn more at www.ambr.io.

Media & Investor Contacts

In Asia:

Amber International Holding Limited

Media Relations Team

Phone: +65 6022 0228

E-mail: [email protected] | [email protected]

In the United States:

International Elite Capital Inc.

Annabelle Zhang

Tel: +1 (646) 866-7928

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Amber International Holding Limited