Ambitious Bio Appoints Academic and Medical Research Leader Joan Gabel to its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambitious Bio ("Ambitious"), a life sciences AI infrastructure company generating foundational biological data for the AI era, today announced the appointment to its Board of Directors of Joan Gabel, Chancellor of the University of Pittsburgh, a premier research university and academic health center.

"Joan's depth of experience governing large-scale medical research institutions makes her an invaluable voice on our Board," said Ambitious CEO and Founder Elizabeth Hudson. "We are building the Common Crawl for the living world—purpose-built, population-scale biological datasets that treat biological materials as the strategic national resource they are. Joan's experience driving research productivity, invention, and national competitiveness initiatives, plus her operator-level expertise in risk and governance, is exactly what we need to scale responsibly while staying ahead in this 'Sputnik Moment' for biology."

Gabel brings to Ambitious decades of leadership across major research universities and academic health systems, advancing research, innovation, and national competitiveness in science and technology. As Chancellor of the University of Pittsburgh, home to one of the nation's top academic health centers, she has overseen record invention disclosures and elevated Pitt into the global top tier for patents and innovation output.

"The convergence of biology and AI is one of the most consequential frontiers in science today, and the infrastructure layer is what makes it possible," said Gabel. "I have seen how transformative advances emerge when researchers and clinicians have the tools, data and support they need. Building that foundation at the scale and rigor Ambitious is pursuing is essential work for accelerating discovery and improving human health. I am ready to be part of it."

With deep expertise in high-stakes risk management and the governance of frontier research institutions, Gabel has spent her career helping complex organizations translate ambition into innovation, impact and competitive advantage. Her expertise and experience directly inform the kind of responsible, ambitious data infrastructure development that Ambitious is pioneering.

Gabel is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, serves as Vice Chair of the U.S. Council on Competitiveness, chairs the Board of Directors of the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities and serves on the boards of UPMC and the Association of American Universities. She has been recognized with the American Council on Education Mentor Award, underscoring a career dedicated to developing the next generation of scientific and institutional leaders who can compete and lead on a global stage. Gabel is also a sought-after national and international speaker and adviser on leadership, governance, and risk management for both industry and government.

Ambitious emerged from stealth in June 2026, defining a new category in life sciences: biological data infrastructure for AI. The company builds systems to deliberately source, process, measure, and structure biological materials at scale, delivering purpose-built datasets designed for AI model training, target discovery, safety assessment, human disease research and translational biology. In proteomics alone, Ambitious already maps more of the human proteome, tissue by tissue, than the public reference behind today's leading research tools.

For more information, please visit: www.ambitious.bio.

Media inquiries, please contact: Sonia Hendrix, [email protected].

About Ambitious Bio

Ambitious Bio ("Ambitious") is a life sciences AI infrastructure company building foundational biological data infrastructure for the AI era. Ambitious is developing systems to source, process, measure and structure biological materials at scale, creating purpose-built datasets designed for model training, target discovery, safety assessment, human disease research and translational biology. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.ambitious.bio.

SOURCE Ambitious Bio