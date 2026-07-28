Ambrosia Biosciences Enhances Clinical and Scientific Expertise with Chief Medical Officer and Scientific Advisory Board Appointments

Linda Shapiro Manning, M.D., Ph.D., FTOS, Chief Medical Officer, is an established cardiometabolic leader with nearly 30 years of clinical and research experience

Randy Seeley, Ph.D., renowned director of NIH-funded Michigan Nutrition Obesity Research Center, joins Ambrosia's Scientific Advisory Board

BOULDER, Colo., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambrosia Biosciences Inc. ("Ambrosia"), today announced the appointment of Linda Shapiro Manning, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer, and the addition of Randy Seeley, Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board.

"Linda is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of obesity clinical development and extensive experience advancing novel therapies through the regulatory process. Her passion for patients and deep cardiometabolic expertise will be critical as we advance our pipeline into the clinic. I'm thrilled to welcome Linda to the Ambrosia team," said Nick Traggis, CEO. "I'm also excited to welcome Randy to our Scientific Advisory Board. As a pioneer in obesity and diabetes research, his insights and experience will be instrumental as we continue to expand our robust development pipeline."

Dr. Linda Shapiro Manning brings nearly three decades of leadership in obesity and cardiometabolic disease clinical care and research. Dr. Shapiro has led programs that contributed to multiple INDs, NDAs and sNDAs for GLP-1s, amylin and other targets at Novo Nordisk, Boehringer Ingelheim and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. In clinical care, she has treated over 5,000 patients across 10 years of obesity medicine practice and brings a patient-centric perspective to clinical drug development. Dr. Shapiro earned her M.D. from Tulane University and completed post-graduate clinical training at the University of Massachusetts. She completed her Ph.D. and post-doctoral fellowship at the University of Colorado and earned a graduate certificate in Clinical Research Management from Washington University in St. Louis.

"I'm impressed by Ambrosia's team and the highly differentiated small molecules and combination strategy that they've developed, and I'm delighted to join Ambrosia to lead its pivotal translation into the clinic," said Dr. Linda Shapiro Manning. "I've dedicated my career to providing quality care and developing new solutions for people with obesity and cardiometabolic disease and am excited to partner with the extraordinary team at Ambrosia to advance this mission."

Dr. Randy Seeley is the Henry K. Ransom Endowed Professor of Surgery at the University of Michigan School of Medicine and serves as the director of the NIH-funded Michigan Nutrition Obesity Research Center. His scientific work has focused on the gut-brain axis and its role in regulating energy balance and metabolism, emphasizing new treatment strategies for obesity and diabetes. Dr. Seeley has published over 400 peer-reviewed articles and received numerous awards, including the 2009 Outstanding Scientific Achievement Award from the American Diabetes Association.

"The power of Ambrosia's discovery engine is underscored by the strength of its pipeline. I am gratified to join such an esteemed scientific advisory board and look forward to working closely with the team to advance these novel therapies and potential combinations to those in need," said Dr. Randy Seeley.

About Ambrosia Biosciences Inc.

Ambrosia Biosciences Inc. is a privately held drug discovery company developing next-generation oral small molecule therapies for obesity and other metabolic disorders. By integrating structurally-enabled drug design with in-house medicinal chemistry and biology capabilities, Ambrosia is advancing a complementary pipeline of differentiated therapies. The Company aims to expand access to cardiometabolic therapies that improve patient experience while reducing the cost and complexity of treatment. For more information, please visit www.ambrosiabiosciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," "opportunity," "goals," or "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding Ambrosia's goals, strategic plans and the advancement and expansion of its development pipeline. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the inherent risks and uncertainties of drug discovery and development. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Moreover, Ambrosia operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for its management to predict all risks, nor can it assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements it may make. Ambrosia undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

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SOURCE Ambrosia Biosciences