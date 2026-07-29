AMCI Testing demonstrates significant improvement in latest Tesla FSD (Supervised) 14.3.4 update, but it is still a work in progress

Unacceptable navigation results and its ability to handle less than perfect weather as a Robotaxi remains an open issue

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This latest Full Self Driving (Supervised) test is part of our ongoing, real world, unbiased evaluation of Tesla's development of autonomous driving and its viability as the foundation for their Robotaxi platform.

As the video (link below) shows, there is no question that Tesla's camera only system has dramatically improved, but it shifts the real dangers of using FSD (Supervised) to a highly problematic trait of the human brain: confirmation bias.

During over 1000 miles of fair-weather conditions, it demonstrated strong lane positioning and vehicle control but is not entirely glitch free. Guy Mangiamele, AMCI Testing's Director points out "These steps forward continue to be a double-edged sword as they will tend to lull a driver into a false sense of security and not closely supervise the vehicle's driving while still not error free. From a regulatory standpoint, even now, it remains only a Level 2 system."

You always want a vehicle to take you where you want to go. Throughout the test, FSD (Supervised) made multiple route planning and navigational errors that were simply unacceptable, particularly in a future Robotaxi application. And presumably even more so in less-than-ideal weather conditions. David Stokols states, "We're highly impressed by these latest camera-only system improvements in good conditions. The next phase of our testing – less-than-ideal conditions like rain, fog, etc. will be the ultimate acid test of FSD."

Watch the video to see for yourself. Please follow the link www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZGAGnFUdNw to view the video. Go to www.amcitesting.com to sign up for updates as they occur.

The bottom-line is, despite significant improvements, there remain fundamental navigation issues and very limited adverse weather validation which call into question how soon Tesla will realize their FSD beyond level 2 or Robotaxi ambitions.

About AMCI Testing

AMCI Testing is an independent automotive research firm, specializing in unbiased, exclusive, comparative evaluations of automotive products since 1984. The breadth of our testing includes ICE, HEV, PHEV, BEV, FCEV powertrains and every facet of measurement and product category. AMCI Testing Certification is recognized globally as an industry gold standard.

SOURCE AMCI