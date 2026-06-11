Amedea Pharma, Inc. Announces Return of the Fifth Annual Medical Innovation Olympics at Rockefeller Center on June 12, 2026

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Innovation Olympics is a 5th annual global healthcare competition that celebrates the power of performance, transparency, and character required for success across the journey of healthcare champions in addition to technical knowledge and science alone. Coming to the iconic Rockefeller Center in New York City beginning Friday June 12 with Olympic Trials Qualification Session 1, the event — recognized by Fierce Pharma in 2025 as one of the Top 4 innovation challenges in the world — culminates with the Finals, Awards, and Closing Ceremony on October 16.

Register for 2025 Medical Innovation Olympics kicking off June 12 at 1 Rockefeller Plaza Register for the 2025 Medical Innovation Olympics kicking off June 12 at 1 Rockefeller Plaza

The mission of this intense and unforgettable competition that replicates the Olympic spirit is to advance access, quality, and continuity of care. Past keynote speakers have included NHS UK consultant and champion athlete Chris Cook, Type 1 Diabetes patient advocate Gary Hall Jr., and longest-running world record holder Bob Beamon. The visionary behind this event since 2022 is Tim Mikhelashvili, CEO of Amedea Pharma, an impact health tech startup focused on business performance analytics for life sciences, combining competition and transparency via a centralized AI software platform and executive command center to drive real results based on real views.

Over four years, the event has attracted executives, scientists, patient advocates, and health payer and policy leaders from 18 countries, with attendees from Roche, Takeda, Astellas, Novartis, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, and Sunovion Pharmaceuticals among others. Featured speakers have included pharma and biotech CEOs responsible for $2.5 billion R & D budget at GSK, now leading companies such as Epicrispr Bio (Amber Salzman), Longevity Medicine leaders such as James Peyer (CEO, Cambrian Biopharma), pioneers in aging research and lifestyle medicine David Barzilai and Dominik Thor, President of Geneva College of Longevity Sciences, clinical longevity consultants Dr. Mishkat Shehata and Uma Senthilkumar, and global public health leaders such as Rashad Massoud (Head, Global Health USA, IQVIA).

In 2026, the theme is "Crystal Clear, Treatment Near," with Longevity Medicine taking center stage. Confirmed speakers at the October 16 Finals and Closing Ceremony include Jerry McLaughlin (CEO, Life Biosciences), Tom Rifai (CEO, Reality Meets Science), Francisco Leon (CEO, Tolerance Bio), Keith Comito (CEO, Lifespan Research Alliance), and Dylan Livingston (CEO, Alliance for Longevity Initiatives), alongside Tala Fakhouri (Chief AI/Regulatory Officer, Parexel, former FDA executive) and Keith Ferdinant (Gerald S. Berenson Endowed Chair in Preventative Cardiology, Tulane University).

Competitors are invited to submit early-stage CONCEPTS or mature PRODUCTS in drugs, devices, diagnostics, or digital health — from startups, pharma, biotech, academia, and students alike. Benefits include deep networking in a unique Olympic forum over multiple stages with angel, strategic and venture capital investors and industry leaders, publications in Wall Street New York Magazine distributed to 31,000 NYSE/NASDAQ/London Stock Exchange investors, CEO-style video interviews, Rockefeller rooftop photo shoots, and 1-year access to monthly Biotech Business Forum investor meetings in NYC and exclusive online Healthcare Champions community.

Visit https://medicalinnovationolympics.com and register with code NYBIO for a 30% discount through the partnership between Amedea Pharma and a prominent trade association supporting healthcare innovation ecosystem across New York State - New York Bio.

Media Contact:

Tim Mikhelashvili

718-865-6093

[email protected]

SOURCE Amedea Pharma, Inc.