Amend Surgical Advances NanoFUSE® Bioactive Plug Development Through Exclusive Licensing Agreement with MLM Biologics

ALACHUA, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amend Surgical, a regenerative biomaterials company focused on developing innovative technologies for oral surgery and tissue regeneration, today announced continued development of its NanoFUSE® Bioactive Plug, a next-generation solution designed to stimulate bone growth and reduce complications following tooth extractions. Through an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with MLM Biologics, Amend has expanded its regenerative dentistry platform with a proprietary collagen technology that serves as the foundation of NanoFUSE® Bioactive Plug.

The NanoFUSE® Bioactive Plug is being developed to address two important challenges in socket preservation procedures: regenerating new bone for future restorative treatments and reducing postoperative complications. The product combines pro-regenerative and anti-microbial properties in a single solution designed to support healing while helping protect the surgical site.

The addition of the NanoFUSE® Bioactive Plug, enabled by the licensed MLM technology, strengthens Amend's growing portfolio of regenerative solutions for dentistry. Together with the Company's NanoFUSE® Bioactive Matrix and Amend Tissue Tape®, it expands Amend's product platform across bone regeneration, socket preservation, soft tissue management, and infection control, creating a more comprehensive suite of solutions to support clinicians across nearly every phase of dental treatment.

"This milestone represents an important step in our strategy to build a comprehensive regenerative dentistry platform," said Robby Lane, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Amend Surgical. "As we continue to bring together complementary technologies, we are expanding our ability to address key clinical needs, creating value for clinicians, patients, and future partners."

Under the agreement, Amend Surgical has secured exclusive worldwide rights to MLM Biologics' collagen technology, manufacturing processes, and related technical expertise for use in all dental applications. The licensed technology will support development of the NanoFUSE® Bioactive Plug as well as future opportunities across the Company's product portfolio.

As part of the collaboration, MLM Biologics will manufacture intermediate product for Amend Surgical during the first five years of the agreement and provide support for product development, regulatory activities, and commercial scale-up. The partnership is expected to accelerate development timelines and support efficient scaling as Amend advances the technology toward commercialization.

"We're pleased to partner with Amend Surgical as they advance the development of the NanoFUSE Bioactive Plug," said Chandra Nataraj, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of MLM Biologics. "It represents an exciting application of our technology, and we believe this collaboration creates a strong foundation for innovation that can benefit clinicians and patients alike."

About Amend Surgical, Inc.

Amend Surgical is a regenerative biomaterials company focused on developing innovative technologies for oral surgery, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Through a growing portfolio of differentiated products, the Company is committed to providing clinicians with solutions that address unmet clinical needs and improve patient care across the continuum of dental treatment. www.amendsurgical.com

About MLM Biologics, Inc.

MLM Biologics is a medical device company that specializes in the design, manufacture, and distribution of FDA-regulated collagen-based biomaterials with a focus on musculoskeletal and wound care clinical conditions. The company utilizes proprietary platform technology to produce a series of novel biomaterials that address all stakeholders in the clinical care continuum.

Media Contact

Robby Lane

CEO

Amend Surgical, Inc.

14000 NW 126th Terrace

Alachua, FL, 32615

844-281-3169

[email protected]

SOURCE Amend Surgical