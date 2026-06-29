Ameren receives national accreditation for economic development capabilities

IEDC recognizes Ameren as an Accredited Economic Development Organization

ST. LOUIS, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren has been recognized by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) as one of 99 economic development organizations accredited as an Accredited Economic Development Organization (AEDO) – a comprehensive peer review process that measures economic development organizations against commonly held standards in the profession.

"Ameren displays the professionalism, commitment and technical expertise that is deserving of this honor," said Nathan Ohle, IEDC president and CEO.

The AEDO program consists of two phases: a documentation review and an on-site visit. Each phase is designed to evaluate information about the structure, organization, funding, programs and staff of the candidate economic development organization.

Ameren Missouri's Economic Development team was recognized for its robust partnerships with regional and local economic development organizations, responsiveness and solution-oriented approach. The team also was highlighted for its role in site readiness and business development activities.

"Earning accreditation from the IEDC reflects many strong partnerships across Ameren's service territory and our efforts to help advance our local communities," said Tara Oglesby, vice president of energy solutions and business development for Ameren Missouri. "We remain focused on supporting long-term business investment and job growth in the regions we serve."

Ameren Illinois' Economic Development team was recognized for its effective leadership, strong community engagement and integrated approach to supporting business growth. The report also cited leading practices, such as the Ameren Site Acceleration Program (ASAP) and the integration of business retention and expansion with management of key business accounts.

"When we engage with corporate real estate and site location firms, the AEDO credential will provide these professionals a measure of confidence in our team and our ability to deliver economic development services at the highest industry standard," said Eric Whitfield, director of economic development for Ameren Illinois. "Business attraction and expansion are highly competitive, and this accreditation will give us a competitive leg up."

Maintenance of the AEDO status is required every three years and is accomplished through documentation submission and/or on-site visits by a team from the AEDO subcommittee.

About Ameren Corporation

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.5 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

About the International Economic Development Council

The International Economic Development Council is the largest membership association serving economic and community development professionals in the world. With over 5,000 members nationwide and abroad, IEDC offers the economic development profession one source for information and professional development, one voice for the profession and one force for advocacy. For more information on IEDC or the AEDO program, call Dana Crater at (910) 821.0245; fax (202) 223.4745; write to IEDC at 1275 K Street NW, Suite 300, Washington, DC 20005; email [email protected]; or visit IEDC's website at www.iedconline.org.

SOURCE Ameren Corporation