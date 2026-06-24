AMERICA AT 250, WHIRLPOOL AT 115: The Only American-Owned Kitchen and Laundry Appliance Company Celebrates a Century of Manufacturing, Jobs, and Homegrown Innovation

Whirlpool Corporation Kicks Off 115-Year Milestone with Employee Celebrations Across 11 U.S. Manufacturing Communities, Followed by Consumer Activities Leading to Its November 11 Anniversary Date

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, Whirlpool Corporation is marking its own milestone: 115 years as the only remaining American-owned major kitchen and laundry appliance manufacturer based in the United States. Starting in July with America's birthday, the company will celebrate with its 20,000 U.S. employees who power the company's 11 manufacturing communities and additional corporate offices—and build toward a major consumer campaign to celebrate the company's official anniversary date on November 11.

Over a Century of Improving Life at Home Speed Speed

As the only American-owned appliance company, Whirlpool Corporation is proud to commemorate the country's 250-year milestone alongside its consumers. What sets Whirlpool Corporation apart isn't just its longevity. Approximately 80 percent of the major appliances it sells in the U.S. are produced in American factories—three times more than the average of its major competitors. Whirlpool Corporation has doubled down on American workers, American innovation, and American communities, spending $23 billion on U.S. manufacturing, labor, and logistics over the past decade.

Whirlpool Corporation is also proud to be an embedded part of the fabric of the communities where it operates. The company recently celebrated 27 years of work with Habitat for Humanity, donating $160 million and over 260,000 products, including providing a range, refrigerator and garbage disposal for every U.S. Habitat home. The company's additional programs and initiatives such as the United Way, Feel Good Fridge, Care Counts, and work with Boys and Girls Clubs of America, support local community services, provide fresh food access to over 25,000 families in need, address student absenteeism in 160 schools and invest millions in local redevelopment and youth programs.

"For 115 years—nearly half of this nation's history—Whirlpool Corporation has stayed and invested in American manufacturing, American workers, and American communities," said Marc Bitzer, Chairman and CEO, Whirlpool Corporation. "As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, we're proud to honor our shared legacy with our employees, our partners, and the families who have trusted us to be the heartbeat of their homes since 1911."

In July, Whirlpool Corporation will be kicking off its 115th-anniversary across its manufacturing facilities and corporate offices in Benton Harbor, Mich.; Chicago, Ill.; Amana, Iowa; Cleveland, Tenn.; Fall River, Mass.; Clyde, Findlay, Greenville, Marion, Ottawa, Perrysburg, Ohio; Tulsa, Okla.; and Racine, Wisc.

COMING THIS FALL: A CONSUMER CELEBRATION BUILDING TO NOVEMBER 11

Three-quarters of U.S. households own at least one Whirlpool Corporation product today, including kitchen or laundry appliances from Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Amana, JennAir or InSinkErator, according to a third-party survey. *

Whirlpool Corporation will unveil a major consumer-facing campaign in August designed to thank and celebrate consumers and the story of 115 years of consumer-centered innovation. The campaign will build momentum toward November 11—Whirlpool Corporation's official 115th anniversary—with activities that celebrate multi-generational family stories connected to Whirlpool Corporation appliances and the legacy of American manufacturing.

"We are grateful to our consumers who keep choosing our brands time and time again. To be present in three out of four households across the United States means a lot to us and makes us work even harder. The consumer campaign will invite Americans to share special moments, captured by camera, that Whirlpool Corporation brands were part of—whether it's the appliance their grandparents loved, the kitchen their parents cooked in, or the laundry room where they make sure that soccer jersey is ready for the big game day today," Bitzer added. "This is about connection, heritage, and family stories."

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the only major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2025, the company reported approximately $16 billion in annual net sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 41,000 employees, and 35 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

*Based on a 2025 independent national survey of U.S. households with $30,000+ household income and owning one or more major kitchen or laundry appliances

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation