America Out Loud 250/10 Nashville: The Ultimate Patriotic Party in Music City for America's 250th Birthday Bash!

Come be a part of history in Nashville July 2-July 4!

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to crank up the red, white, and blue volume! America Out Loud News along with Xlear and The Wellness Company, is throwing the most exciting, fun-filled, freedom-loving celebration of the year – America Out Loud 250/10 – right in the heart of Nashville, July 2-4, 2026, at the Sheraton Grand Downtown Nashville. Pay tribute to America's unbreakable spirit, where we celebrate 250 years of liberty and the network's own 10-year journey of boldly defending free speech! Limited VIP tickets will sell out and Early bird discounts are ending soon.

"This isn't just an event—it's a rebirth of the American spirit," proclaims Malcolm Out Loud Post this America Out Loud News

"This isn't just an event—it's a rebirth of the American spirit," proclaims Malcolm Out Loud, Publisher and Radio Host at America Out Loud News. "In Nashville, the city that sings of freedom, we're gathering the boldest voices in the nation to equip every patriot with the fire needed to preserve the blessings of liberty for ourselves and our posterity. The time to unite is now!"

The star power is OFF THE CHARTS! Join an all-star lineup of fearless patriots who've battled censorship right alongside Malcolm:

Dr. Peter McCullough- world-renowned cardiologist and truth warrior

world-renowned cardiologist and truth warrior Evangelist Dr. Alveda King- civil rights icon and pro-life champion

civil rights icon and pro-life champion Dr. Carol Swain- powerhouse political scientist and author

powerhouse political scientist and author Trevor Loudon- investigative filmmaker and freedom fighter

investigative filmmaker and freedom fighter Paul Engel- constitutional rockstar,

constitutional rockstar, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny- health freedom physician

health freedom physician Dr. Jeff Barke, Dr. Mark McDonald- health freedom leaders

and a whole crew of bold voices ready to light up the stage with unfiltered truth and patriotic fire!

A bold American patriot named Malcolm Out Loud, once a high-flying creative director in corporate advertising, looked around and said, "Enough!" He walked away from the censored boardrooms and corporate silence to launch America Out Loud in 2016 with one fiery mission: honor free speech, protect the First Amendment, and let truth roar out loud! His tale is pure American inspiration – refusing to stay quiet in the face of threats, building a powerhouse platform where patriots speak freely on every topic that matters to We the People.

"America Out Loud is exactly what it sounds like – American patriots who are OUT LOUD in their love of our Constitution and our way of life," Malcolm declares with that trademark passion. "We understand the challenges facing America and refuse to remain silent!"

The America Out Loud 250/10 three-day patriotic blowout is bursting with non-stop FUN from start to finish! Packed with powerful talks, panels, Southern hospitality, toe-tapping music, and pure patriotic camaraderie, the whole family – kids, grandparents, and freedom-loving patriots of every age – will be dancing, laughing, and making memories that last a lifetime!

It kicks off

Day 1–Thursday, July 2– with a welcoming Opening Party full of smiles, music, and good vibes to kick things off right.

full of smiles, music, and good vibes to kick things off right. Day 2–Friday, July 3– The energy then surges into the high-energy with a full day of dynamic speakers and then the America Out Loud Party on Friday, July 3 – where connections spark and the celebration really takes off!

– where connections spark and the celebration really takes off! Day 3–Saturday, July 4– The morning starts off with more high energy conversations and then it all culminates in the spectacular July 4th celebration that will have everyone cheering under the fireworks!

that will have everyone cheering under the fireworks! July 4 special VIP party with a front row seat to the fireworks.

What better place to light this patriotic fireworks show than Nashville – hands-down the TOP spot to spend the Fourth of July, especially this historic 250th anniversary! Music City is rolling out the red carpet with one of the nation's LARGEST Independence Day celebrations: "Let Freedom Sing!" – a spectacular fireworks extravaganza synced to live music that will have you cheering, dancing, and feeling that goosebump pride in your stars and stripes!

Patriots, this is YOUR moment! Come stand with Malcolm, Dr. McCullough, Dr. Alveda King, and the entire America Out Loud family as we honor our nation's founding principles and party like only free Americans can. Whether you're a longtime listener or a first-time freedom fighter, you'll leave fired up, united, and ready to carry the torch for the next 250 years!

Don't miss out – register TODAY at www.americaoutloud.news/nashville and lock in your spot for early-bird pricing and the best July 4th memories of a lifetime. Spaces are filling fast – be part of history!

Let's make this 250th the loudest, proudest, and most FUN Independence Day ever!

Media Contact: America Out Loud News, [email protected], www.americaoutloud.news/nashville

Founded by Malcolm Out Loud in 2016, America Out Loud News is the premier platform for unfiltered truth and patriotic voices, aired on 24/7 talk radio on iHeart radio, one of the top podcast networks in the country, and a premiere news platform. With thousands of hours of programming and a growing army of citizen patriots, we live by the motto: Liberty and Justice for All – out loud, every day! www.americaoutloud.news

SOURCE America Out Loud News