America Turns 250. Shuckin' Shack is Throwing the Party.

Starting June 1, oysters, beer buckets, smash burgers, fireworks and enough patriotic chaos to make Uncle Sam blush headline the oyster bar franchise's biggest summer celebration yet.

WILMINGTON, N.C., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America is turning 250, and Shuckin' Shack, the 18-unit oyster bar franchise, is celebrating the only way it knows how: with cold drinks, hot food, fresh oysters and absolutely zero interest in doing anything halfway. Packed to the brim with seafood, burgers, BBQ, beer buckets, American cocktails and enough "Red, White & Blooze" energy to make a bald eagle shed a tear, Shuckin' Shack's Summer 2026 Campaign, kicking off June 1, is making beach-loving, oyster-shucking American dreams come true.

"America only has one 250th birthday, and in our minds, there's only one way to celebrate," said Darren Keeler, Vice President of Marketing and Creative. "We took everything people love about summer: cookouts, road trips, fireworks, beach days and cold beer, and Shuckified it. The result is a full unapologetic Americana Summer at The Shack, which George Washington would want to take a bite out of!"

Hinging on Shuckin' Shack's authentic, not-too-serious atmosphere, the campaign combines classic American menu items, over-the-top Americana visuals and a level of playfulness that will encourage "A Good Shuckin' Time" all season long. Think laser-eyed bald eagles, fireworks, vintage Americana, Route 66 vibes, mullets carved into Mount Rushmore, beer buckets on ice, hot dogs, muscle cars and patriotic beach energy, all colliding in true Shuckin' Shack fashion.

At the center of the campaign is a limited-time menu that looks like it was created somewhere between a Fourth of July cookout and a beach vacation fever dream.

Now available, starting June 1, and running through Labor Day at participating locations (pricing and participation will vary by location), guests can get their hands on:

Cyclone Chargrilled Oysters , which are loaded with chili, hot dog medallions, Monterey Jack cheese, mustard and onion.

, which are loaded with chili, hot dog medallions, Monterey Jack cheese, mustard and onion. Double Play Dogs: Beer-battered corn dogs served with Mile 0 mustard, slaw and fries.

Beer-battered corn dogs served with Mile 0 mustard, slaw and fries. Red, White & 'Cue pulled pork , piled high and served with a healthy portion of house-made barbecue.

, piled high and served with a healthy portion of house-made barbecue. Route 66 Smash Burger , which is a classic roadside-inspired burger with optional "Cyclone Style" toppings.

, which is a classic roadside-inspired burger with optional "Cyclone Style" toppings. Boardwalk Fries: Old Bay fries topped with cheese sauce and crab meat.

Of course, no summer celebration is complete without a little liquid courage. Guests can wash it all down with the Firecracker Smirnoff Crush, the Red, White & Blooze Colada, or the Uncle Slammer, an oyster shooter that proudly ignores all reasonable decision-making.

Spanning the entire season, the campaign will tie into vacation vibes, baseball games, summer concerts and, obviously, America's massive 250th birthday celebrations, perfectly.

"America, Shuck, Yeah! Whether you're visiting us in a suburb or a downtown bar district, Shuckin' Shack is the place to celebrate this summer," Keeler said.

To find a shack near you, visit: http://www.theshuckinshack.com.

ABOUT SHUCKIN' SHACK:

Offering a "lifestyle experience," Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar creates an environment that encourages guests to grab a seat, relax and take their taste buds on a trip to the coast; after all, life is too short for bland drinks and boring bars! The original Carolina Beach, NC Shack, which was just 900-square-feet, was launched in 2007 with a plan to become the go-to local hangout for people of all ages. A place where friends and family can enjoy fresh, delicious meals, cold beer, and craft cocktails in an environment that exudes fun and relaxation, Shuckin' Shack offers exceptional seafood and creative drinks that will make guests question why they ever settled for ordinary bar offerings.

Thanks to its bold flavors and impeccable vibes, Shuckin' Shack has continued to grow. In 2014, the brand began franchising and has since expanded to 18 units across six states. To learn more about Shuckin' Shack, visit http://www.theshuckinshack.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Davern

Mainland

[email protected]

312-526-3996

SOURCE Shuckin’ Shack